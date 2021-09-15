Linda Dollenmeyer: The signs of fall

As we had said goodbye to August and are in the middle of September, the signs of fall are rapidly approaching. A few brown leaves are falling into my yard. My Black Eyed Susan’s are dying down quickly. No matter how much I deadheaded they are ready to go. I am waiting for the monarch to lay eggs on my milkweed in my new butterfly garden. I hope next year is better for the Monarchs at my house.[caption id="attachment_90733" align="alignright" width="150"] Linda Dollenmeyer of Union Township.[/caption]

I love to travel and see the vegetation along side of the road. The very pretty, tall purple Joe Pye weed is showing its color. Queen Anns Lace is looking lacy. The Yellow Goldenrod is beginning to show its color. Watch for it.

As you travel out of Batavia where Rt 222 and Rt 132 merge if you turn left onto 132 I am sure you saw the beautiful sunflowers all along the field on the left. They are now all dried up, going to seed and giving the birds a treat. I’m sure we will see them next year. Thanks to the owner of the property. It was-still is-beautiful.

I drove due east on St Rt 32 last week to watch my granddaughters play volleyball at Western Brown. It is my favorite drive. There is a fantastic, large corn field on the left, just now showing sign of getting ready for The Big Reap! If you turn right to get to the school there are large fields of soy beans. Beautiful large plants also trying to get ready to reap.

The best is the smell of autumn in the air. Clear, cool, wonderful! Watch as you drive for the signs of fall, and remember-Watch what you sow- be ready to reap.