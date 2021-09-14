School News

Dear Families, Staff and Citizens of Newport News, Yesterday was a very difficult day for Newport News Public Schools and the Heritage and Huntington school communities. In a shooting on campus, two students sustained non life-threatening injuries and several others were injured as they were exiting the building. Thanks to the swift response from the Newport News Police Department, a suspect was taken into custody off campus. On behalf of our school division, I would like to thank our first responders who provided expert care to our young people and staff, as well as to those who have reached out in support. We recognize the trauma and anxiety that yesterday’s events may cause. A Support Hotline has been established to assist students, parents and staff. We encourage students, staff or parents who would like to speak to a support specialist for counseling or advice on how to talk to your child about what happened to call 757-283-7868. Support specialists are available today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The situation at Heritage affects young people and parents throughout the school division. As we have seen nationally, yesterday’s incident could happen anywhere at a moment’s notice. Our school division is committed to the safety of every student and we will continue to assess our safety measures in the future to ensure that our children are safe. I encourage parents and our community to partner with us in making our communities and schools a safe place for children. Please encourage all adults to secure any weapons at home. I encourage parents to reach out to your school principal and support team if you have specific questions or concerns regarding your child’s school. School is closed today for students and staff at Heritage High School and Huntington Middle School. We plan to temporarily move to virtual instruction for both schools and will share additional details soon. Please monitor our website and social media pages for information as it becomes available. Thank you again for your continued support. Please take care of yourselves and lean on our support team, as well as each other, for guidance and comfort. George Parker, III, Ph.D.Superintendent.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO