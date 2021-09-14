CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

JANET L. (FARKAS) HOLZWORTH

Grayson Journal-Enquirer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Lee Holzworth, age 60 of Whitehall, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away on September 14, 2021. Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Bruce W. Holzworth; loving children, Adam Holzworth, Andrew (Jennifer) Holzworth, and Amanda Holzworth; grandmother to Brooke and Kristen; sister to Jack (Patty) Farkas, David (Kathy) Farkas, and Donna (Bob) Weiland. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Bernadine Farkas. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406 or https://www.theaftd.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Grayson Journal-Enquirer

VALENTIN D. VASSILEV

Age 56, born in Bulgaria, residing in Shaler Twp., passed away after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Violeta Vassilev; loving father of Lina (Josh) Latini and George Vassilev; dear son of Tzana and the late Dimiter Vassilev; brother of Mariana (Rumen) Pavlov. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family.
Grayson Journal-Enquirer

JEFF MARMARELLA

It's two years since your sweet smile we can no longer see and hugs we can no longer give, but we have so many memories that remind us of the reasons we love and miss you so very much. ~Mom, Dad, Crystal, Jason, and Scott.
