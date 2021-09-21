Vincerx Pharma, Inc (VINC) Announces 3.5M Share Private Placement at $14.50

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct placement of $9.1 million of common shares and accompanying warrants at a price of $0.89 per share and $0.02 per warrant. The Company will issue an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 20,000,000 common shares to the investors. The warrants are initially exercisable at $2.16 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting fees payable to the Placement Agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company will be approximately $9.1 million.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO