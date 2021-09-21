CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincerx Pharma, Inc (VINC) Announces 3.5M Share Private Placement at $14.50

 10 days ago

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement on September 15, 2021 to sell an aggregate of 3.5 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $14.50 per share. The private placement was led by new and existing investors, including Deerfield Management Company, Rock Springs Capital, Point72 Asset Management, and Sphera Healthcare, among others.

