Trying to get something done or just please themselves?
Seems we now have two groups of intense and violent activists from the political extremes facing off with no apparent political agenda except to cause trouble.”. It certainly has gotten nasty with the bizarre and violent protests we’ve been getting in Olympia, not only last week but for a while now. To be clear, I’m not referring to Black Lives Matter or any one of a number of peaceful political protests with a clearly defined purpose and message that we get in our capital city.www.thejoltnews.com
Comments / 1