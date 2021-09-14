Taking a stand for housing justice

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the CDC’s eviction moratorium, and now 40,000 Rhode Islanders are at risk for eviction this winter. Rhode Island has $350 million to support rent relief programs through Rent Relief RI, but it has dispersed less than $19 million. Many families have submitted applications, reflecting as much as $50 million in need that has been applied for, but many applicants are reporting that there are challenges in getting those needs met.