CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishing

Fishing Gear: Abu Garcia Max DLC

By Thomas Allen
in-fisherman.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription and Application: In a fully digital, technologically advanced world, why not add a line-counter reel to that list of devices. Except this one works hard to help keep you in touch with the fish you’re targeting. Jammed full of power and performance, the Max Digital Line-Counter low-profile reel gets the job done day in and day out. The reel features 5 stainless steel ball bearings for ultra-smooth operation, 20 pounds of drag pressure and a lighted digital line-counter display providing accurate information to replicate for the next bite. With the addition of bent handle and drag start, you can count on this reel for years to come. The reel comes in a 6.4:1 gear ration and in both left- and right-handed models.

www.in-fisherman.com

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

Fishing Gear Icon: How the Zebco 33 Changed the World

The brainchild of a Texas watchmaker became the first fishing reel of countless anglers. The Model 33 wasn't the first fishing reel ever produced and sold by Zebco, but it certainly was—and remains—its most popular. When it first hit the market in 1954, anglers of all ages were quick to...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Lowrance Fish Finder: Durable Fishing Gear You Can Rely On

For over 60 years, Lowrance has led the way with the best fishing electronics. From the first transistor sonar capable of displaying individual fish to the first DownScan sonar to produce high-resolution images, Lowrance has grown to the largest manufacturer of marine electronics. Today, Lowrance offers fish finders at every level for every type of fishing and every budget. We’ve rounded up some of the best Lowrance fish finder models for offshore, inshore, freshwater, and kayak fishing—and even included some picks for shore anglers.
HOBBIES
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Fishing Gear
in-fisherman.com

Top 5 Old-School Lures that Still Crush Bass

In 1980, for my 10th birthday, I got a three-tray Plano tackle box, but by three years later my growing tackle collection exceeded its limitations. I upgraded to the good old-fashioned “possum belly” with six accordion trays, three on each side. That box still sits on a shelf in my garage, loaded with tackle, but many of the lures that were in the box during Reagan’s first term in the White House are no longer there.
LIFESTYLE
lincolnjournalonline.com

Fishing This Week

White Perch are starting to gang up at the lake (see screen shot above). Every year about this time through February these tasty little critters start piling up in ditches, holes and underwater blow troughs. Underwater blow troughs are two hills close to each other that were flooded when the lake filled. Sometimes as I am riding down the road […]
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Bluefin tuna mania kicks into high gear | Fish Rap

This could be the start of something big. Bluefin tuna have been teasing Monterey Bay anglers for a few months now. Reports of bluefin schools, breezers and boilers have cropped up a few times since June. The few reported caught since then lack documentation and may as well be rumors. These ephemeral reports mainly centered straight out from Monterey and the Carmel areas, though bluefin were also reported seen near the “Fingers” area about 10 miles offshore from Davenport. This week, things are different.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Robb Report

7 Limited Edition Whiskey Releases We Can’t Wait to Sip This Fall

Fall is a banner time for new whiskey releases, from familiar limited-edition annual series to unexpected special one-offs. Distilleries and brands know that many of us turn to brown spirits as the weather gets colder, although you can certainly enjoy bourbon, rye, scotch or any other type of whiskey all summer long. We’ve put together a list of seven hotly anticipated new whiskeys to look out for over the coming months that run the gamut from barrel-proof bourbon to a nearly three-decade-old single malt. Old Charter Oak French Oak Bourbon fans might be clamoring to find out about the 2021 Buffalo Trace...
DRINKS
in-fisherman.com

Creative Ways to Target Bottom Bass

Maybe it’s a goby lake, maybe they’re eating crawfish, or they could simply be pinned to the bottom during a cold front or due to heavy fishing pressure. Sometimes, you’ve just got to keep it in the basement. Contrasting scenarios of suspended fish of those relating to elevated cover like...
HOBBIES
Robb Report

This Whimsical 322-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by ‘Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland’

Who says yachts can’t inspire childlike wonder? Not Lürssen, which is showing off a whimsical new superyacht concept dubbed Alice at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. As the moniker suggests, the emission-free vessel is heavily inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 fantasy classic, Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Measuring 322 feet, the Alice will feature five fantastical decks. But in a twist right out of Carroll’s book, a main deck won’t be one of them. In a YouTube video previewing the concept, the German shipyard’s designer Jim Robert Sluijter said that the idea for this came from talking to yacht owners, many of whom...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Idaho Mountain Express

Fishing Report

Fall is one of the angler’s most revered seasons, and those fishing the local waters can expect classic September conditions this week. Morning lows will bring a chill to the air and trigger some terrific baetis hatches on all the rivers. Red quills on the Wood and Lost, and mahogany duns on the Creek should also be in the mix. And with the cooler temperatures, there will be no need to get up early, and the evening fishing will slow dramatically.
HOBBIES
Robb Report

Car of the Week: The 2009 Spyker C8 Is a Rare, Jet-Inspired Supercar That Performs Even Better Than It Looks

Exclusivity in the world of sports cars and luxury automobiles is relative. Porsches and Mercedes seem positively commonplace when compared to Ferraris and Bentleys, but even these series production cars are manufactured in the thousands annually. For drivers seeking something truly rare, a Spyker should fit the bill. The historic Spyker company was founded in 1880 by brothers Jacobus and Hendrik Spijker. The pride of the Netherlands, Spyker enjoyed various successes in automobile and aircraft manufacture until its demise in 1925. Spyker Cars, likewise of Dutch origin, was founded in 1999. The new company’s design philosophy was inspired by the motto...
CARS
Siliconera

Paid Super Monkey Ball DLC Puts Dreamcast, Game Gear in the Ball

Hearing “Super Monkey Ball” and something like “Dreamcast” or “Game Gear” in the same sentence might make someone think it is about a new game. But in the case of Sega’s latest announcement, it is about actually putting a Dreamcast and Game Gear in balls as playable characters. The company announced it will sell $4.99 Sega Legends Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania DLC. That makes those two consoles and the Sega Saturn all playable. They will appear at launch in a pack or as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
WVNews

Shifting gears

My friends Pete and Dawn are car shopping. They aren’t looking for just any car, but for the right vehicle to replace Hank, their 20-year-old “car of steel.”. At only 135,000 miles, Hank is young for his age. “His body gave out before his brain,” said Pete. Hank’s replacement is...
BUYING CARS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Foreign and Domestic Fishing Gear Polluting Local Waters

Poorly designed foreign and domestic fish aggregating devices (FADs), are polluting Hawaiʻi’s waters. FADs help attract large migratory fishes. Hawaiʻi’s program is strictly managed. The local FADs are large yellow metal buoys. They are designed to minimize entanglement and the possibility of drifting away. FADs manufactured outside of Hawaiʻi often...
AGRICULTURE
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Redeem Preorder & Bonus DLC

Arkane’s time-loopin’ shooter has arrived on PS5 and PC, bringing Colt and Julianna’s deadly dance to our big screens for the first time. If you pre-ordered the game, signed up to the Bethesda newsletter, or purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game, you may be wondering how to redeem preorder and bonus DLC in Deathloop. This guide will take you through everything you need to know to do exactly that.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy