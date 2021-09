During the next construction project, a patio might be built at the James Prendergast Library. During a recent meeting of the board, Mary Zdrojewski, trustee and chairwoman of the Building Committee, said library officials would like a patio for when it hosts outdoor events. She said during past events like outdoor storytime over the summer, the front lawn was muddy. She added that the library hosts several outdoor programs and a patio area would be appreciated.

