Bronx, NY

Search for man who pulled knife, threatened 4-year-old girl, father on subway

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who threatened a little girl and her father on the subway in the Bronx.

It happened on Sunday, September 5 at 3:20 p.m. on a D train.

Police say it started when the 4-year-old girl's father asked the man to stop smoking what he says was marijuana.

That's when police say the man spit on the little girl and her father, before pulling out a knife and threatening them.

The victims got off the subway at Fordham Road and the man remained on the southbound train.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 33

Helena Scott
4d ago

If he smoked the Blunt in front of this Man and a 4yr old Child. This is what he does around his Own. where I come from Children we're Respected around Adults. This generation don't care about No 1

Reply(1)
9
Grace Mercy
4d ago

Let me tell you these people think they are bad they think they got all right right now because of this government’s ok an they are getting away with it they all should jump on him

Reply(6)
8
Jesus Martinez
4d ago

I would dare for some coward to light up a blunt around me and my child. I'll make.him eat it. ppl got no morals

Reply(3)
8
 

