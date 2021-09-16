How Rich Is Jason Sudeikis?

©Shutterstock.com

Jason Sudeikis has achieved success on both the big and small screens, with roles in films like “Horrible Bosses” and shows like the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso.” Through his acting, writing and producing, he’s racked up a net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s a quick look at Sudeikis’ stats:

Net worth: $20 million

$20 million Primary source of wealth: Movies and television

Movies and television Career highlights: Nominated for four Emmy Awards for “Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis’ Career

Although Sudeikis had some small television roles in the late ’90s, his big break into the entertainment industry came in 2003 when he landed a role as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” He has also appeared on the show off and on since then, most recently appearing as Joe Biden.

Sudeikis’ other notable acting projects include the films “Horrible Bosses” (2011), “Hall Pass” (2011), “We’re the Millers” (2013), “Horrible Bosses 2” (2014), “Sleeping with Other People” (2015) and “Mother’s Day” (2016). He’s gained critical acclaim for Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” which he both stars in and executive produces. The show is currently in its second season and has already been renewed for a third. Sudeikis reportedly earned $400,000 per episode for season one of “Ted Lasso,” and he is likely earning a larger paycheck for seasons two and three.

More From Your Money

Jason Sudeikis’ Real Estate

In 2019, Sudeikis and his then-partner, actress Olivia Wilde, purchased a Spanish-style home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles for $3.5 million, Variety reported. The former couple also purchased a mansion-sized house in Brooklyn, New York, for $6.5 million in 2014.

Sudeikis and Wilde announced that they had split in late 2020, and it’s unclear who now has ownership of the properties.

More From GOBankingRates

Can You Afford Education in America at These Prices?

Last updated: Sept. 16, 2021

About the Author

Gabrielle joined GOBankingRates in 2017 and brings with her a decade of experience in the journalism industry. Before joining the team, she was a staff writer-reporter for People Magazine and People.com. Her work has also appeared on E! Online, Us Weekly, Patch, Sweety High and Discover Los Angeles, and she has been featured on “Good Morning America” as a celebrity news expert.