CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Canon EOS R3 Officially Announced

By dcnadmin
dailycameranews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanon officially announced the new Canon EOS R3 full frame mirrorless camera. The US price is $5,999 and it will be released on November 30, 2021. The Canon EOS R3 is the company’s first high-end mirrorless camera designed for sports, wildlife and photojournalism. The EOS R3 is built around a 24MP Stacked CMOS sensor, which delivers fast readout for rapid shooting, responsive autofocus and low rolling-shutter video, but it also includes a host of innovative features, including the return of Canon’s Eye Control autofocus system, last seen in film SLRs of the late 90s and early 2000s.

www.dailycameranews.com

Comments / 0

Related
canonrumors.com

The Canon EOS R3 will cost €6099, still waiting on USD pricing

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. The Canon EOS R3 will cost €6099 according to the latest leaks. This pricing looks...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

The Canon EOS R3 is Coming September 14: Report

Those waiting to see the final details of Canon’s EOS R3 camera will reportedly get their wish on September 14, as a new launch page for a Canon camera has gone live in Japan. As spotted by PhotoRumors, Canon has launched a countdown clock on its Japanese website that promises...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Wishlist: Essential Features of the Canon EOS R Mk II

It’s been a few years since Canon announced the Canon EOS R. We admitted it wasn’t all that revolutionary when it launched. But it surely did some minor things to set it apart from the rest of the pack. And if anything, Canon’s lenses stole the show. It’s been a few years, and they’ve had a few cameras. The Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 aren’t exactly small. They’re specific cameras designed to be used for work. Many colleagues of mine and I cannot see ourselves always using them for fun or even some jobs. But when I picked up my Canon EOS R recently, I realized how wonderful the size is. And I hope that the Canon EOS R MK II fixes some annoying things.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon Eos R5#Canon Eos 1d X
canonwatch.com

The Canon EOS R3 Price For Europe Might Just Have Leaked, It’s €7299

A German online retailer might just have leaked the EU price for the upcoming Canon EOS R3. Thanks Yah Ben for the tip. The price of €7,299 appeared on the website of a German online retailer. It might well be the real price and not a placeholder as happened sometimes in the past. A price of €7,299 might mean that the US price is just below $8,000, but it seems too much to me. Is this price realistic, what do you think?
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

More Leaks About The Canon EOS R3 Price, This Time More Reliable

It seems that the previously leaked Europe price for the Canon EOS R3 wasn’t that reliable. A new leak suggests a different price and we think it is more plausible. Always reliable Nokishita tweeted that the Europe price for the Canon EOS R3 might be €6,099. Take this for granted since Nokishita is never wrong.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Photography Review

Surf and turf: Canon EOS R3 pre-production sample gallery

Canon's EOS R3 is a truly impressive piece of kit. From its all-new 24MP stacked-CMOS sensor to Eye Control AF, there's a lot for us to unpack here when we get full-production cameras for a full review. But in the meantime, we've been shooting with some pre-production units to get a feel for the camera's potential. Check out how the Canon EOS R3 performs for peak action and some more quiet, under-the-sea moments around Seattle and Tacoma in our sample gallery.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Canon EOS R3 Initial Review

The Canon EOS R3 is the company's first high-end mirrorless camera designed for sports, wildlife and photojournalism. It's a full-frame 24MP camera built around the 'RF' lens mount, and in many respects, it appears to be a flagship camera other than the lack of '1' in its name. The EOS...
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Shooting with the Canon EOS R3 for a Full Week

As a Canon Ambassador, I had the opportunity to work extensively with a pre-production version of the new Canon EOS R3. This article isn’t a test report, but rather, a report on my experiences with the camera, and an account of how it compares to my current EOS R5. This...
PHOTOGRAPHY
canonwatch.com

Rumored Shipping Dates For Canon EOS R3 And 16mm & 100-400mm Lenses

So, the Canon EOS R3 and the RF 16mm and RF 100-400mm are scheduled to get announced tomorrow. What about the shipping dates?. Nokishita tweeted that the RF 16mm and RF 100-400mm will be available in Japan in late October 2021, the EOS R3 will start ship in late November 2021. The multi-accessory shoe smartphone adapter “AD-P1” will ship in February 2022, and the multi-accessory shoe stereo microphone “DM-E1D” in March 2022.
ELECTRONICS
wmleader.com

Canon’s 24-megapixel EOS R3 arrives in November for $6,000

Canon has officially unveiled the EOS R3, its flagship mirrorless camera designed for sports, action and wildlife photography. With the release, it has now filled in the blanks for key specifications not yet revealed in earlier teases, like resolution, ISO range and video capabilities. The EOS R3 was never likely...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Canon EOS R3 Overview

The Canon EOS R3 is a high-end full-frame mirrorless designed for sports, wildlife and photojournalism. It's built around Canon's RF mount and uses a 24MP Stacked CMOS sensor and a Digic X processor. The camera has a pro-level design with a built-in grip, and is as rugged as one would expect for its price. Photos can be composed on a 5.76M-dot 'blackout-free' HDR EVF or a high-resolution fully articulating touchscreen. The EVF has an optical viewfinder simulation mode that shows you the scene, rather than the expected output. It's most interesting feature is Eye Control AF, which moves the focus point to the location in the viewfinder that you're looking at.
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Canon EOS R3: professional mirrorless camera with eye control autofocus

Already announced in spring, Canon is now presenting the EOS R3 in its entirety. The beefy housing shows that the mirrorless system camera is a professional model. Above all, it wants to convince press, sports and wildlife photographers and thus competes with the Sony A9 II, which is also in the ring as a mirrorless professional camera. But the EOS R3 also wants to take the last reflex hurdle and replace the Canon EOS 1DX Mark III.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Canon’s new EOS R3 is an impressive mirrorless camera for sports photographers

After months of tantalizing glimpses and scraps of info, the Canon EOS R3 is finally out in the open — a professional-grade mirrorless camera packed with cutting-edge tech. This is a sports-focused, high-speed monster capable of capturing 24.1-megapixel images at 30 frames per second (fps) without blackout. To enable such...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy