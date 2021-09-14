Canon EOS R3 Officially Announced
Canon officially announced the new Canon EOS R3 full frame mirrorless camera. The US price is $5,999 and it will be released on November 30, 2021. The Canon EOS R3 is the company’s first high-end mirrorless camera designed for sports, wildlife and photojournalism. The EOS R3 is built around a 24MP Stacked CMOS sensor, which delivers fast readout for rapid shooting, responsive autofocus and low rolling-shutter video, but it also includes a host of innovative features, including the return of Canon’s Eye Control autofocus system, last seen in film SLRs of the late 90s and early 2000s.www.dailycameranews.com
