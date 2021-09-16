CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Local health departments planning for potential Covid-19 booster rollout, but there is still 'some confusion'

By Jacqueline Howard
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not clear if or when boosters doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be OK'd for fully vaccinated people in the United States, but state and local health departments across the United States are moving ahead with plans for a potential rollout next week.

CNN

The US death toll from Covid-19 just surpassed that of the 1918 flu pandemic

(CNN) — Despite all the scientific and medical advances of the past 103 years, the Covid-19 pandemic has now killed more Americans than the 1918 flu pandemic did. More than 675,000 people in the United States have died from Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. That surpasses the estimated US death toll from the deadliest pandemic of the 20th century.
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ron Klain
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech#White House#Naccho
Washington Post

States bracing for confusion about coronavirus booster rollout

State health officials are bracing for confusion as they manage expectations about coronavirus boosters that President Biden announced last month would be widely available to adults this week. The two federal agencies that determine who should get a booster — the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

46% of US adolescents are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CNN analysis finds. The percentage of adolescents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is inching toward the halfway point. About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States are now fully vaccinated — an increase from earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Scientists examine kids' unique immune systems as more fall victim to Covid

(CNN) — Eighteen months into the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Delta variant fueling a massive resurgence of disease, many hospitals are hitting a heartbreaking new low. They're now losing babies to the coronavirus. The first reported Covid-related death of a newborn occurred in Orange County, Florida, and an infant has...
SCIENCE
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

