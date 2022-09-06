Best automated cat toys 2022: Perfect playthings to keep your kitties active

(Image credit: Getty)

Automated cat toys are a real lifesaver if you're looking for ways to provide your feline friend with extra mental and physical stimulation when you're away from home or too busy to play. Some of the best cat toys that money can buy, automated toys will provide your kitty with the enrichment they need to stay happy and healthy.

Just like the best interactive cat toys, automated toys are playthings that your kitty can engage with independently, meaning they're great for keeping them occupied when you have other things you need to attend to. They can also help to prevent many of the unwanted behaviors that can occur when cats are feeling bored, such as scratching or biting the furniture.

When it comes to which one to choose, your cats age and unique personality, along with any health issues they might have will largely dictate which toys are the most suitable. For example, kittens tend to love fast-moving toys that will really challenge their growing mind and given them a good physical workout at the same time. Older cats, on the other hand, tend to prefer something slower moving yet still engaging.

Whichever plaything you select, we recommend choosing something that will tap into a good range of your cat's natural instincts and allow them to pounce, stalk, chase or paw. It's also a good idea to opt for a toy with unpredictable movements to keep your feline friend engaged and entertained.

To help you find the right automated cat toy for your beloved bundle of fluff, we've rounded up all of our favorite picks below, with options to suit every age and stage. Let's take a look....

PetsRadar's pick of the best automated cat toys

Let’s face it, nothing beats a laser toy when it comes to keeping a cat’s attention for longer periods of time. The beauty of this standalone laser is that it can be placed on any flat surface, or hung from a doorknob – no human intervention required.

The 15-minute setting is great for a short burst of laser-powered fun, while the all-day play mode is perfect if you’re leaving your cat on its own for longer periods of time – the laser will turn on for 15 minutes every two hours. It’s also perfectly safe – like most laser toys, it uses a Class 1 laser, which is the least hazardous type.

If you're after a cheap and cheerful toy that's sure to delight your feline friend, then look no further than this fun flopping fish that's bound to captivate your kitty with its wiggling and realistic movements.

Featuring an automatic built-in motion sensor that kicks into action whenever your cat touches the fish and a catnip pouch that will entice them to keep playing, this is a great affordable toy to help alleviate boredom and loneliness whenever your fur baby is home alone.

We love that this fish comes with a rechargeable battery, so you don't have to worry about being caught short without replacement batteries, and the cover is washable so you'll easily be able to keep it clean.

This mouse-shaped toy with its unpredictable movements is sure to surprise and delight your fur friend as it chases it around the house in an attempt to catch it. Complete with a feather tail, this realistic toy will capture and maintain your kitty's attention and is sure to provide hours of fun.

Featuring erratic movements to keep your feline entertained, the mouse can move forwards and backwards as well as turning around when it encounters an obstacle, so there's plenty of uncertainty to keep your kitty on their toes.

Requiring no batteries and rechargeable via a USB cable, the mouse toy offers around two hours of play for every 90 minutes of charge and comes with a sleep mode that enables it to automatically shut itself off if your cat doesn't play with it for five minutes.

This exciting toy is bound to be a huge hit with your fur baby regardless of whether they're big or small. Mimicking the hide-and-seek movement that taps into your cat's natural instinct to pounce and play, simply turn on this toy and watch as they try to catch the unpredictable and cunning mouse.

We love that this toy features two settings, so you can set the mode to fast or slow depending on your feline furkids age and stage. The top of the toy is covered with a soft micro-fibre layer that means your kitty also has a comfortable place to rest in between play sessions.

The only drawback to this toy is that it can be quite noisy, but that small issue aside, this is a really fun and interactive peekaboo plaything that will keep your kitty amused for hours.

From the moment we got this toy out of the box, we were very impressed by its build. Although it uses an abundance of plastic, it's sturdy, well-created and has no sharp edges which makes it a toy that is sure to last while also proving to be very safe.

Our admiration for the Cheese Teaser extended to its use. Although the batteries are not included (which seems par for the course with many cat toys), once we located a trio of AAs and inserted them, it was clear our cats were in for a good time.

The concept is simple enough: a couple of mice pop out of two sides of the cheese at random intervals, sometimes coming all the way out and sometimes just poking their nose through. While it would have been better to have had more holes and, therefore, more mice, this arrangement nevertheless proved sufficient for our test cats to fully engage. Once they figured what was going on, they played with great enthusiasm.

To save battery power and, more importantly, to prevent your kitty from becoming overstimulated and over-familiar with the toy to the point of boredom, each session lasts for between just 10 and 15 minutes. If you decide to program the device, then you can have it set off every couple of hours for that length of time, and we would have no problems leaving a cat unsupervised with this one.

Indeed, it would appear PetSafe has really thought this toy through. The rubber feet on the bottom of the toy means it's not likely to slide around when a cat is attempting to claw at the mice. And, since the button needs to be firmly held down to turn on and off, your cat is going to struggle to accidentally activate and deactivate the device, putting you in control of when it gets used.

What's more, none of this comes at a particularly high price, certainly not when you consider how well it's made. As a bonus, you get a two-year manufacturer's warranty and only if we were being particularly picky would we express a need for a plug option and some sort of smartphone integration – options that would, granted, push the price up considerably.

The low profile of this toy makes it perfect for cats whose jumping days are behind them. That said, the swishing fox tail will still give your pet a decent workout, and the two-tone design means the tail is easy to spot, too.

It’s another toy with a mode designed especially for when you’re not at home, and the random pattern of the tail’s movement does a wonderful job of capturing and holding your pet’s attention for longer periods of time.

This colorful creation is a welcome reminder that the best moving pet toys don’t necessarily need batteries.

This toy will keep your cat entertained in two ways: with a colorful flashing ball that moves around the base unit and can be tapped and batted by your cat; and with a fishing hook-style ball suspended from the central tower. It’s also wonderfully easy to assemble and surprisingly stable.

The Wicked Ball is packed with features that won’t simply keep your cat entertained, but will improve their fitness, too. This hi-tech smart toy has been designed especially for cats to play with when they’re left home alone for short periods of time, but its rugged nature means it’s one of the best outdoor cat toys, too.

It’s best described as a tennis ball-sized toy that will roll around the floor, relying on sensors to avoid hard surfaces and giving its movements an unpredictability your cat will love. It will work equally well on carpets, grass or hard flooring.

Cat toys don’t come much more fun than this smart interactive box from Migipaws with automatic moving feathers that will unpredictable movements that will delight and entertain your kitty for hours.

The box features seven holes spread across the top and sides and contains three durable multi-colored feathers that pop out at random, stirring your cat’s hunting instincts and allowing them to pounce and play for up to five minutes at a time.

We love the infrared sensor which detects when your kitty is within 5-10 inches and switches the box on, and the built-in rechargeable battery means you’ll never be caught short.

A great choice for single or multi-cat households, this durable cat toy will provide your furkid with all the mental and physical stimulation they need to thrive. All the materials are safe and cat-friendly and there are three replacement feathers included ensuring this cool cat box goes the distance.

Another reminder that batteries aren’t always best, this turquoise cat toy ticks multiple boxes. To start with, it will give your cat a brilliant workout as they bat the spinning pods. Then there’s the central column, topped with soft bumps that are designed to enhance grooming regimes.

The plastic balls can be filled with small cat treats or pieces of catnip, making it irresistible to the coolest of cats. We’re also pleasantly surprised by the strength of the suckers, which ensure that it won’t topple over during the most energetic play sessions.

Playtime just got more fun with this fascinating toy that replicates the movement of hidden prey. Satisfying your cat’s natural hunting instincts, this toy contains an erratically moving wand hidden under durable fabric with moving lights.

With adjustable speed that lets you control the fun, choose from complete circles, half-circles, or small movements. The toy takes 3 x AA batteries and gives around an hour of life, making it ideal for brief interactive play sessions.

If you’re looking for an affordable toy that will provide your kitty with plenty of amusement, then this product from SmartyKat is well worth a go.

There's nothing better than a toy with different components that will hold your kitty's attention for hours on end and with this rotating butterfly and ball toy from Pawzone, that's exactly what you'll get.

Designed with a unique UFO shape, this roller track toy features chase balls for your feline furkid to bat about as well as two butterfly wands that can be activated at the press of a button to create unpredictable flutters that will tap into your cat's natural pouncing instincts.

Made from durable and safe materials, this toy is strong enough to hold up to plenty of scratches and rough and tumble and it's easy to clean and transport. While the 3 x AA batteries it needs to operate aren't included, you'll likely find the hours of amusement it provides your kitty with make the extra expense well worth it.

Cats love playing with balls because it taps into their instinct to hunt prey. Give them this interactive ball toy, however, and they're going to have their work cut out. Not only does it move all by itself, it does so randomly. Cats can't help but chase it around the room but will they actually be able to catch it?

Given that the ball moves at some speed, there's no real way of knowing but that's all part of the fun. As you'd probably expect, it can roll 360-degrees and it's clever enough to work out when it's going to bump into something, quickly figuring which way it needs to go so that it doesn't get stuck in some random places.

When we first saw it, we thought the face on the front would also move, arousing further curiosity. Alas, it doesn't, but it will flash thanks to a set of LEDs and that's usually enough to get a cat to wander over and try to interact.

To prevent a cat from becoming bored or giving up, the ball will stop after about three minutes but it only needs a light touch to get it to spark up again. What's more, it can continue rolling for up to eight hours on a one-hour charge. There's also a slot at the top into which you can insert a teaser or wand for additional fun.

If your cat's favorite plaything is a humble piece of string, then they'll love this fun toy that will provide them with endless hours of amusement. The device can be hung on any door handle and requires no assembly. Once fixed in place it will continue to toss out the string for your kitty to catch.

Featuring two different speeds, this toy is wonderful for improving your cat's paw-eye coordination and it's ideal for providing indoor felines with their daily dose of physical activity.

This automated string toy requires 3 x AA batteries, although it's worth bearing in mind that there's no auto shut-off feature, so we recommend you go with rechargeable to avoid having to buy new batteries every five minutes!