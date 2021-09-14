CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neoadjuvant Triplet Regimen Safe, Effective in Patients With Resectable Mesothelioma

By Lindsay Fischer
oncnursingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdates from the ongoing S1619 trial suggest that a triplet combination regimen of neoadjuvant cisplatin, pemetrexed, and atezolizumab is effective and tolerable in the treatment of patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma. Treating patients with resectable pleural mesothelioma with neoadjuvant cisplatin-pemetrexed plus atezolizumab (Tecentriq), followed by maintenance atezolizumab may be safe...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neoadjuvant Therapy#Regimen#Lung Cancer#S1619#Md#Os#Caucasian#Epp#Ae
