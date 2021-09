It's not quite "Braveheart", but the Kalamazoo Scottish Festival this weekend will put you in a Scottish state of mind. The festival is at Kindleberger Park in Parchment, highlighted by the Highland Games (in Scottish, it's named after the Scottish Highlands or pronounced "Hee-lands") and it'll be followed by a Ceilidh (that's pronounced 'Kay-Lee') And since Braveheart came up, the 1980's movie, Local Hero which featured not only Animal House star Peter Reigert, but also a future Dr. Who, Peter Capaldi has a wonderful Ceilidh scene in that movie.

PARCHMENT, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO