CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

The 5 Folks You Run Into At The Laundromat in Amarillo

By Michael Rivera
96.9 KISS FM
96.9 KISS FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So I'll open up and say I still go to a laundromat. The Reason? Simple. The machine here at my apartment is always in some sort of state of broken. I think I've seen the out of order tag on the washer or dryer more than I've seen them actually in use. And when they were working, they required you to have some stupid card that you can only fund when the office which seems to have bankers' hours if it's open at all. So instead of bugging friends or family... to the laundromat I go.

kissfm969.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
96.9 KISS FM

Then & Now: Amazing Photographs of the Majestic Homes on South Polk

When you hit the red brick road here in Amarillo, you immediately know where you are: the historic district. From a bird's eye view, it's easy to see how Old Amarillo sprawls outwards from center city in a rusty red patch. I know that this town was founded in the late 1880s, when everything was still wide open windswept prairie. There are times when I'm driving down the shady streets of Wolflin, I wonder what it used to be like back when the city was just getting started.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Fall Is Here Amarillo! Time To Check Up On Your Home

Today just happens to be the first day of Fall here in the Texas Panhandle and it looks like the weather is cooperating. While it's been nice today we all know that it wont be long before we start getting into cooler weather and now is the time to get a few things done around the house before the days get too cold and short.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

“Be-A-Hero: Don’t Drink and Drive” Event In Amarillo Oct 2

Next month is going to be insanely busy. There are a lot of events coming up in the area. If you're bored, it's going to be your own fault. One of the many events planned is the Be-A-Hero: Don't Drink and Drive event planned for Oct 2. While the focus will be anti-drinking-and-driving, there will be a lot of fun for the whole family. Especially if you have kids.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Have Amarillo’s Parks Been Saved?

Earlier in the year, one of the big hot topics was the parks here in Amarillo. There was talk and fear of some of them being shutdown completely. but now it seems as if we've reached a resolution on that. You may recall signs being placed around Amarillo parks with...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundromat#Vending Machine#Mat#Change Machine
96.9 KISS FM

New Report Shows Texans Drive Drunk Too Much

Sometimes I guess talking about it and education just isn't enough. So I ask the question, what's it going to take to stop driving drunk Texas??. We've known for quite some time drunk driving is a problem, and it's not going away. The question is, how bad is it really? Well in Texas, it's apparently a monster problem.
TEXAS STATE
96.9 KISS FM

Win Cash Official Rules Fall 2021

Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 20, 2021 to October 15, 2021. Station(s): 96.9 KISS FM (the "Station(s)") Station City, State, Zip Code: Amarillo, Texas 79109. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.9 KISS FM

Why Can’t We Just Act Civilized Amarillo?

The longer I live in Amarillo, the more disenchanted I grow with wanting to help people here. I know that sounds terrible, and I don't want you to take it out of context. I really do seem to like Amarillo, but I'm starting to reach my wits end with something.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Help Clean Up Amarillo!

Caught your attention didn't I? Hope so, because this is something you should know about. National Cleanup Day is coming September 18th, and the City of Amarillo is participating in a major way!. You ever drive through a neighborhood, whether it be yours or not, and think to yourself "wow,...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Heads Up Amarillo, More Road Detours Coming Your Way

As if there weren't enough cones and detours in Amarillo at the moment, here comes another one. This one is going to affect Georgia Street, but it shouldn't last too long. Starting today (Monday, September 13), traffic on Georgia Street south of Hillside Rd and S.W. 58th Ave will be detoured for a water tap project.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

New Restaurant Opened in Downtown Amarillo

I love having new places to eat. It's even more exciting when they move in close to my work in Downtown Amarillo. Even better when it is in my building. So there is a close choice for me to eat at and a new place totally in Downtown Amarillo. The...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy