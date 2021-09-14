CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Link adopts Farmstead’s Grocery OS

By Christina O'Connor
Cover picture for the articleOnline grocer Farm Link Hawaii is adopting Grocery OS, a proprietary technology stack created by California-based e-grocer Farmstead. Farmstead announced earlier this month that Farm Link would be adopting the system, which aims to help grocers automate key facets of operations with the goal of improving efficiency and increasing profits. Grocery OS offers modular software components that cover a range of operations including order intake, delivery route optimization, customer service, and pricing analysis.

