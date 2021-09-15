CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 design firm - architect licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60611 during 2021

At least 15 design firm - architect licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60611 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...

