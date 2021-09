The Allen Water District says construction of a waterline that will connect the eastern part of the county will begin on September 22nd. The East Regional Waterline Improvement Project will connect the waterline in Westminster to Harrod and Lafayette. Around 75,000 feet of waterline will be installed during the project. The funding comes from the water district, Allen County, and the City of Lima, plus federal grants and a loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO