Aberdeen, WA

Wednesday Prep Roundup: Aberdeen records a dozen qualifying marks in win over Black Hills

By Ryan Sparks, Sports
The Daily World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aberdeen Bobcats girls swim team posted a dozen qualifying marks in a 99-82 victory over Black Hills on Wednesday at the Grays Harbor YMCA in Hoquiam. In their 2A Evergreen League and home-opener, the Bobcats earned a dozen qualifying marks at the meet, led by junior swimmer Anna Matisons, who qualified for the state meet with a winning time of 1:13.14 in the 100 yard breaststroke.

Sports
#Golf#Will Cummings#Aberdeen Bobcats#The Grays Harbor Ymca#Evergreen League#Individual Medley#Jv#Toutle Lake 0#Ducks#Aberdeen 0 Aberdeen#Wf West#Han#Ashdon Swope#King S Way Christian
