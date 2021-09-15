Wednesday Prep Roundup: Aberdeen records a dozen qualifying marks in win over Black Hills
The Aberdeen Bobcats girls swim team posted a dozen qualifying marks in a 99-82 victory over Black Hills on Wednesday at the Grays Harbor YMCA in Hoquiam. In their 2A Evergreen League and home-opener, the Bobcats earned a dozen qualifying marks at the meet, led by junior swimmer Anna Matisons, who qualified for the state meet with a winning time of 1:13.14 in the 100 yard breaststroke.www.thedailyworld.com
