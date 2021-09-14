Marta Churchwell: Creating and completing art can crumble insecurities and self-doubt
During a recent meeting of the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition, the topic of creative self-doubt arose. I was in the middle of it. and I wasn’t alone. It seems that self-doubting artists walk among us much more than we’d guess. Some learn to overcome their doubts, their insecurities and keep pushing forward. Still, I suspect they felt that gnawing self-doubt at some time in their creative life.www.joplinglobe.com
