This year has been a bit different, again. Rather than grumble about the shortage of this and that, this year’s Singletrack Reader Awards celebrate those who have just got on and done stuff. We’re looking for your nominations for the individuals, groups and organisations that have made a difference to our mountain biking community this year. Creating a more sustainable future for our environment, building new riding opportunities, or bringing new people the opportunity to ride – these are the things we want to celebrate. Here’s your chance to nominate them in the following categories.

CYCLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO