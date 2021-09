Infinix has officially launched its flagship Zero X series with three new models during the Infinix Presents: See Beyond event in partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich that also had an incredible panel of experts hailing from both the astronomy and technology fields, to discuss all things celestial related – from the universe to the Moon including Dr. Emily Drabak-Maunder, an expert astronomer from the Observatory, The Tech Chap (Tom Honeyands), well-known technology key opinion leader (KOL) and Skye Chen, Head of Public Relations at Infinix.

