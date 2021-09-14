CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily briefing: ‘Zero COVID’ regions seek a path forward

By Flora Graham, View author publications, Google Scholar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaces with elimination strategies for COVID-19 are considering how they might live with the virus in the long term. Plus, none of the G20 are on track to meet their Paris climate obligations, and the legacy of scientist-politician Angela Merkel. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via...

Angela Merkel
Nature.com

Emergence of universality in the transmission dynamics of COVID-19

The complexities involved in modelling the transmission dynamics of COVID-19 has been a roadblock in achieving predictability in the spread and containment of the disease. In addition to understanding the modes of transmission, the effectiveness of the mitigation methods also needs to be built into any effective model for making such predictions. We show that such complexities can be circumvented by appealing to scaling principles which lead to the emergence of universality in the transmission dynamics of the disease. The ensuing data collapse renders the transmission dynamics largely independent of geopolitical variations, the effectiveness of various mitigation strategies, population demographics, etc. We propose a simple two-parameter model—the Blue Sky model—and show that one class of transmission dynamics can be explained by a solution that lives at the edge of a blue sky bifurcation. In addition, the data collapse leads to an enhanced degree of predictability in the disease spread for several geographical scales which can also be realized in a model-independent manner as we show using a deep neural network. The methodology adopted in this work can potentially be applied to the transmission of other infectious diseases and new universality classes may be found. The predictability in transmission dynamics and the simplicity of our methodology can help in building policies for exit strategies and mitigation methods during a pandemic.
Nature.com

Factors associated with the difference between the incidence and case-fatality ratio of coronavirus disease 2019 by country

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been spreading all over the world; however, its incidence and case-fatality ratio differ greatly between countries and between continents. We investigated factors associated with international variation in COVID-19 incidence and case-fatality ratio (CFR) across 107 northern hemisphere countries, using publicly available COVID-19 outcome data as of 14 September 2020. We included country-specific geographic, demographic, socio-economic features, global health security index (GHSI), healthcare capacity, and major health behavior indexes in multivariate models to explain this variation. Multiple linear regression highlighted that incidence was associated with ethnic region (p < 0.05), global health security index 4 (GHSI4) (beta coefficient [β] 0.50, 95% Confidence Interval [CI] 0.14–0.87), population density (β 0.35, 95% CI 0.10–0.60), and water safety level (β 0.51, 95% CI 0.19–0.84). The CFR was associated with ethnic region (p < 0.05), GHSI4 (β 0.53, 95% CI 0.14–0.92), proportion of population over 65 (β 0.71, 95% CI 0.19–1.24), international tourism receipt level (β − 0.23, 95% CI − 0.43 to − 0.03), and the number of physicians (β − 0.37, 95% CI − 0.69 to − 0.06). Ethnic region was the most influential factor for both COVID-19 incidence (partial \({R}^{2}\) = 0.545) and CFR (partial \({R}^{2}\) = 0.372), even after adjusting for various confounding factors.
