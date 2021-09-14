CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Endocrinology Network® Cardiology clinical resource center is a hub of news related to cardiovascular health that is relevant to clinicians interested in endocrinology. A leading cause of death among diabetics and a threat for many with other endocrine diseases, this page will host relevant content about cardiology and cardiovascular disease including guideline updates, new studies and breakthroughs, and clinical perspective for practicing clinicians.

healio.com

Top in cardiology: Benefits of empagliflozin, walnut consumption

Recent data from the EMPEROR-Preserved trial revealed that the SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin reduced the risk for serious hospitalizations in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. A report on the trial data was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story revealed that daily walnut consumption “is...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Stomach Bloating

The vitamin helps easy many symptoms of IBS, which include abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation and bloating. Vitamin D eases the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, such as stomach bloating, research finds. Stomach bloating affects one-third of adults in the US. Over 90 percent of people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)...
HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Vitamin that Boosts Immune System Against COVID-19, New Research Suggests

According to studies, vitamin B6 may have a role in avoiding cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients. In a recently published article in PSYBLOG, the immune system benefits of vitamins C and D, as well as minerals like magnesium and zinc, have gotten a lot of attention, but there hasn’t been much research on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Top in cardiology: Daily coffee consumption, self-prescribed statins

Recent data presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress revealed that people who drank up to 3 cups of coffee daily had a lower risk for death and incident stroke than non-coffee drinkers. A report on the data was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story...
HEALTH
Tribune-Star

Horizon Health Cardiology Adds Nurse Practitioner

Melissa Thomas, certified family nurse practitioner, has joined Dr. Ron Oren and the cardiology team at Horizon Health. “With the addition of Melissa and Dr. Oren, our patients won’t have to travel to receive comprehensive cardiology services,” said Ollie Smith, Horizon Health president & CEO. “They will continue to build our cardiology program and strengthen our existing services, which include cardiac rehabilitation and a congestive heart failure clinic.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Log Cabin Democrat

Dr. Beg joins Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology Clinic-Conway

Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology Clinic-Conway recently welcomed Faheemullah Beg, MD, FACC, RPVI. Dr. Beg earned his medical degree from Aga Khan University in Pakistan. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. After finishing his residency, Dr. Beg undertook further training in...
CONWAY, AR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Columbia Memorial Hospital welcomes new physician assistant in cardiology

Columbia Memorial Hospital (CMH) is pleased to welcome Thomas Peckenham-Hernandez, PA-C, physician assistant, to the CMH-OHSU Health Cardiology Clinic, where he began working this week. “I’m excited to start a new adventure in a familiar town with my partner and our dog on the coast,” Peckenham-Hernandez said. Peckenham-Hernandez earned a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR

