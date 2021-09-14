New Book Release: HITCHCOCK AND THE CENSORS

The life of a paranoid British film censor and her quest to find the answer to a mystery that has plagued her life since childhood. The best British horror film in years has turned many a head with its experimentalism and more than unique style; low budget horrors can often be held back by restrictions which alters their product into a cheesy mess. Censor though, is a fine example of what can go well; it is artsy, elegant, and turns into quite the disturbing blood fest… eventually. It involves a British film censor called Enid (Niamh Algar) who links a disturbing horror movie to her sister’s mysterious disappearance years earlier. Slowly, she starts to lose her mind, scrambling around for answers that aren’t there, fabricating anything to solve this mystery.

