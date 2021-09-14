New Book Release: HITCHCOCK AND THE CENSORS
Winner of the Edgar Award for Best Critical/Biographical Book. Winner of the Macavity Award for Best Mystery Nonfiction/Critical Book. Throughout his career, Alfred Hitchcock had to contend with a wide variety of censors attuned to the slightest suggestion of sexual innuendo, undue violence, toilet humor, religious disrespect, and all forms of indecency, real or imagined. From 1934 to 1968, the Motion Picture Production Code Office controlled the content and final cut on all films made and distributed in the United States. During their review of Hitchcock's films, the censors demanded an average of 22.5 changes, ranging from the mundane to the mind-boggling, on each of his American films.
