MaximBet secures additional US market access deals

gamingintelligence.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarousel Group has agreed new market access deals to offer its MaximBet iGaming and sports betting brand in Ohio and Pennsylvania. MaximBet will expand its existing relationship with Caesars Entertainment to include iGaming market access in Pennsylvania, having previously agreed deals with the US operator to launch its online sportsbook in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa, as well as an online casino in New Jersey.

www.gamingintelligence.com

gamingintelligence.com

Scientific Games signs exclusive North America distribution deal with DWG

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has enhanced its OpenGaming portfolio in North America through an exclusive content deal with Arizona-based Design Works Gaming (DWG). The three-year deal will enable DWG to provide its online casino content across the United States and Canada via the OpenGaming platform, including a range...
GAMBLING
breakingtravelnews.com

Baldwins Travel takeover deal secures future

A multi-million-pound takeover of Baldwins Travel by business group Inc & Co has been completed. The new company says the deal secures the travel agency’s high-street presence across Sussex and Kent. Established over 120 years ago, the Tunbridge Wells-headquartered company currently employs more than 50 staff across eight branches, all...
ECONOMY
gamingintelligence.com

MGM Grand dominates Michigan commercial casino market in August

Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported total aggregate revenue of $113.8m for the month of August. Retail betting and gaming revenue rose by 62 per cent year-on-year, but fell by 3 per cent compared to the previous month, with table games and slots revenue amounting to $112.2m and retail sports betting revenue of $1.6m.
MICHIGAN STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Tipico to expand US presence with Caesars Entertainment

Sports betting and iGaming operator Tipico is set to expand its presence in the United States through a multi-market access agreement with Caesars Entertainment. The agreement covers an initial ten-year period with a ten-year renewal term and gives Tipico immediate access to the regulated sports betting markets of Indiana and Iowa, subject to regulatory approval.
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Sports betting boosts Intralot first half revenue

Athens-listed lottery and gaming solutions provider Intralot has reported a 34 per cent rise in group turnover to €202.6m in the first half of 2021, with sports betting in the comparable period last year negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. After seeing solid growth during the first quarter of 2021,...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Online drives Loto-Québec growth as first quarter revenue recovers

Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has seen total revenue soar by 155 per cent to CAD$401.3m in the first quarter of its 2021/22 fiscal year, with most of its operations closed a year ago due to the pandemic. Compared to the first quarter of 2019/20 prior to the Covid-19 outbreak,...
LOTTERY
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Securities finance market is in a 'state of flux'

Broadridge’s Securities Finance and Collateral Management (SFCM) FastStart program is helping clients navigate the securities finance market which is in a “state of flux”, according to Paul Wilson, Broadridge’s SFCM sales director. In this environment, the main goals for clients are to ensure securities finance is a profitable business, while...
MARKETS
gamingintelligence.com

Illinois sports betting market declines to $369.1m in July

Illinois’ regulated sports betting market has seen total amounts wagered fall for the fourth consecutive month to $369.1m in July. Wagers at the state’s nine operational sportsbooks were down 22.5 per cent month-on-month, with online wagers amounting to $351.4m and retail contributing $17.7m. The bulk of the monthly total was...
ILLINOIS STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Britain’s online gambling yield falls for third consecutive month

Britain’s largest gambling operators representing approximately 80 per cent of the online gambling market have reported an 8 per cent fall in gross gaming yield in July 2021. Gross gambling yield (GGY) amounted to £456.45m in July compared to £496.06m in June and £459.15m in July 2020, marking the third...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

BetMGM goes live in South Dakota with Liv Hospitality

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has opened a retail sportsbook in South Dakota through its partnership with Liv Hospitality. BetMGM accepted its first sports bet late last week as it opened retail destinations within Liv Hospitality’s Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort. Tin Lizzie debuted...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

MaximBet goes live in Colorado

IGaming software provider Carousel Group has launched a new online sportsbook in Colorado in partnership with men’s lifestyle magazine Maxim. Colorado marks the first US launch for MaximBet, which is also planning to launch in Arizona through a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe. “MaximBet is the first true...
COLORADO STATE
theedgemarkets.com

FMM: CPTPP ratification to help Malaysian exporters secure market access

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 7): The ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) would assist Malaysian exporters to secure preferential market access within the participating countries, said the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM). in a statement today, FMM president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said early ratification...
ECONOMY
