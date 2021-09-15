MaximBet secures additional US market access deals
Carousel Group has agreed new market access deals to offer its MaximBet iGaming and sports betting brand in Ohio and Pennsylvania. MaximBet will expand its existing relationship with Caesars Entertainment to include iGaming market access in Pennsylvania, having previously agreed deals with the US operator to launch its online sportsbook in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa, as well as an online casino in New Jersey.www.gamingintelligence.com
Comments / 0