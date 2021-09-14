CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, MD

Tickets for Fall Classic, Featuring World and NCAA Champions, Now on Sale

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Md. — Tickets are now on sale for the Fall Classic, a unique showcase of the top lacrosse teams from the international and college ranks taking place at USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. from Oct. 15-17. The event features six teams, including the reigning gold (United States) and silver (Canada) medalists at the most recent World Lacrosse men’s and women’s championships along with the 2021 NCAA Division I champions — Boston College (women) and Virginia (men).

