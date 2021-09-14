Myeloproliferative Neoplasms in Accelerated Phase Continue to Present as Treatment Challenge

The vascular complications have been a major cause of morbidity and mortality among all subtypes of BCR-ABL1 negative myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), but the ethnicity-specific data was limited. We therefore conducted a multi-center retrospective, longitudinal cohort study to evaluate the incidence, characteristics and risk factors of thromboembolic events of MPN patients. Of 256 patients, 27.3% experienced thromboembolic events, majority of which occurred before or within 12 months of MPN diagnosis. The multivariable Cox proportional analyses identified leukocytosis (HR 2.67, 95% CI 1.36–5.24, q = 0.004) and history of thrombosis (HR 9.68, 95% CI 2.00–46.88, q = 0.005) as the risk factors for thromboembolism. In subgroup analysis of polycythemia vera and hemoglobin concentration (HR 1.97, 95% CI 1.28–3.04, q = 0.002) appeared to be a significant risk factor of thrombosis, along with age and thrombosis history. In essential thrombocythemia, severity of the established IPSET score was closely correlated with the frequency of thromboembolic events. In primary myelofibrosis, history of thrombosis was associated with thrombosis events (HR 13.85, 95% CI 1.2–159.5, q = 0.035). Overall survival was worse in patients who experienced thromboembolic events. Our study highlighted the importance of recognizing high risk patients and implementing personalized intervention.
