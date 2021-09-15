CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportradar ushers in new era as a public company

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports betting and sports entertainment solutions provider Sportradar is now a publicly listed company following its IPO on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Sportradar chief executive Carsten Koerl was joined by investors Michael Jordan and Todd Boehly to ring the opening bell in New York Tuesday, marking the start of trading at a price of $27.00 per share under the ticker symbol SRAD.

Michael Jordan
#Public Company#Ipo#The Nasdaq Stock Exchange#Srad#Sportradar Group Ag#Nsq#Genius Sports Ltd#Nys
