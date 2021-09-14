CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story

By Ian Carter
nerdspan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story is a young adult graphic novel from DC featuring a reimagined origin story of the Green Lantern fan-favourite character. Jessica is part of an immigrant family and the faces challenges of rising xenophobia on a daily basis. With a politician running on a strong anti-immigration platform, Jessica is feeling unwelcome in her hometown of Coast City. Her family is undocumented, but Jessica is a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood program meaning she can go to school and live in the U.S. Jessica must help to unite her community, using her willpower and courage like the Green Lanterns who came before her.

