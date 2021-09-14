Audi A5 Family

Audi RS e-tron GT: Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi): 20.2–19.3 (NEDC), 22.5–20.6 (WLTP); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (g/mi): 0. Electric mobility is becoming dynamic and fascinating, as proven by the Audi e-tron GT. The four-door coupé, which will be introduced on the market as an RS model at the same time, reinterprets the classic idea of the gran turismo: Its design is highly emotive, its technology is revolutionary. Two powerful electric motors provide confident electric all-wheel drive and stunning road performance. The high-voltage battery with a net energy content of 84 kWh enables ranges of up to 487 kilometers (302.6 mi) (for the Audi e-tron GT quattro) to be achieved and can be recharged extremely quickly thanks to its 800-volt technology. Suspension, lights, controls, connection, or e-tron sport sound: The Audi e-tron GT quattro and the RS e-tron GT demonstrate accumulated technical expertise and the Audi brand’s passion for details.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO