Mississippi State

Emmett Till memorial must endure

Boston Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI applaud Renée Graham’s eloquent and heartbreaking reminder of Emmett Till’s murder and her outrage at the defacing of markers erected in his memory (“Another memorial damaged in a nation that won’t let Emmett Till rest in peace,” Opinion, Sept. 8). The terrible death this child suffered at the hands of cruel and ignorant white racists should never be forgotten. It’s almost unthinkable that there are people in Mississippi who have learned nothing in the 66 years since Till’s death.

