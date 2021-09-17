115 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Carolina; record number of patients on ventilator

North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Wayne County Public Schools reported two COVID-19 clusters across two schools: Dillard Middle and Southern Wayne High.

Dillard Middle has an in-school cluster, involving a staff member and eight students from the eighth grade. Southern Wayne High has a football team cluster, involving five team members.

"Our school nurses and school administrative teams are working hard to contact trace and conduct thorough investigations for every case that is reported," said Dr. David Lewis, WCPS superintendent. "Their efforts are critical in helping us and local health officials determine when concerning trends or issues are occurring."

7,160 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Thursday.

The percent of positive tests in the state is 11 percent.

3,620 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A record number of COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator. According to the state, 697 people are currently on a ventilator. That's up eight from Wednesday, which was the previous record high.

There are currently 927 adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

353 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.

115 more deaths were reported on Thursday.

The state's first death connected to a K-12 school cluster was also reported on Thursday. There have been three deaths connected to child care clusters in the state.

The cluster report with more information on the K-12 setting death won't be updated until next Tuesday.

660 more COVID-19 cases and 28 new outbreaks have been reported in North Carolina K-12 schools since last week. That's double the number of new cases reported the week before.

On Sept. 13, the Union County Board of Education passed a motion to immediately halt all activity of contact tracing and quarantine by Union County School staff and nurses and called for the immediate return of all students who were excluded from school because of COVID-19 exposure.

In response, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a letter to the Board's Chair outlining required COVID-19 control measures all schools in the state must implement and noting that failure to comply may prompt legal action.

Schools are required to exclude students and staff who need to quarantine.

Union County's seven-day case average is more than five times above the CDC threshold for high transmission and the percent of tests that are positive is 16.2%, NCDHHS said.

The agency also said Union County had the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state for children under 18 for the week ending Sept 11.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday released data from Pfizer's application for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. In it, the company presents what it considers proof that a third shot will be both safe and effective for most adults, arguing that immunity wanes over time and has so far not been linked to any particular variant.

In a 53-page briefing submitted to the FDA, the pharmaceutical company makes the case that it's time to "restore" full protection from the COVID-19 vaccines, even though they are still protecting most vaccinated people from being hospitalized.

The data comes two days ahead of a critical juncture in the COVID-19 vaccine booster approval process: On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration's independent advisory committee is set to hold a public hearing to discuss the latest data on potential booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The committee is then expected to vote on whether a booster dose is safe enough for widespread use -- and whether it's necessary and effective at improving protection levels.

In a review of Pfizer's data also released Wednesday, the FDA appeared to be noncommittal on the necessity for boosters. The agency pointed out that Pfizer's efficacy data could be hampered by the limitations of studying boosters in real-world situations, which can introduce complicating factors.

This comes as COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter, erasing months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden's argument for his sweeping new vaccination requirements.

The cases - driven by the delta variant combined with resistance among some Americans to get the vaccine - are concentrated mostly in the South.

While one-time hot spots like Florida and Louisiana are improving, infection rates are soaring in Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee, fueled by children now back in school, loose mask restrictions and low vaccination levels.

The dire situation in some hospitals is starting to sound like January's infection peak: Surgeries canceled in hospitals in Washington state and Utah. Severe staff shortages in Kentucky and Alabama. A lack of beds in Tennessee. Intensive care units at or over capacity in Texas.

NCDHHS' Dr. Betsey Tilson busts myths about COVID-19.

Pfizer released a 53-page document in which the company makes the case that the general public needs a booster six months after the second Pfizer dose to "restore" protection to initial levels.

The FDA released its own 23-page analysis of the data presented by Pfizer. The FDA's analysis did not argue for or against boosters.

Rather, the FDA analysis emphasized that a Pfizer booster appears safe based on data from clinical trials. But the data on effectiveness relies more on real-world data, which could introduce "bias," which means it's not as rigorous as a well-designed randomized trial.

The FDA's advisors will be asked to discuss and vote Friday on whether Pfizer has presented sufficient evidence a Pfizer booster is safe and boosts immune response 6 months after the primary vaccination. From there, the decision will go to the FDA's desk.

A second Charlotte-area school district is making face masks optional for students.

Lincoln County School District's board of education voted Tuesday night to relax its COVID-19 protocols.

The district said masks will become optional starting September 29. Plus, students are not excused from class unless they test positive for COVID-19, are symptomatic or have been given an official quarantine order from the health department.

Lincoln County joins nearby Union County in rolling back COVID-19 safety measures in school. Closer to the Triangle, Harnett County Schools also voted to make masks optional starting Oct. 5.

7,277 new daily COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday.

The percent of positive tests is 11.9%.

3,630 people are currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.

100 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

There are currently 946 adult ICU COVID-19 patients.

382 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals in the last 24 hours.

North Carolina is at an all-time pandemic high for the number of patients on a ventilator.

There are currently 689 COVID patients on a ventilator in the state. That's up four from Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the state saw the highest number of adult ICU patients in the pandemic.

This week, North Carolina surpassed 5 million people with both vaccine shots.

Wake County reached a new COVID-19 milestone, according to Commission Chairman Matt Calabria.

Calabria said 80% of eligible adults in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to NCDHHS, just 67% of adults are at least partially vaccinated in the entire state.

As of Tuesday night, 663,913 people in the US have died of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data. According to the US Census Bureau, the US population as of April 2020 was 331.4 million.

COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could get the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration sometime this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

"If you go to the pediatric hospitals, particularly in the south where you are, you will see the pediatric hospitals are crowded with kids with COVID."

"If you look at the studies that we at the (National Institutes of Health) are doing in collaboration with the pharmaceutical companies, there will be enough data to apply for an emergency use authorization both by Pfizer, a little bit later by Moderna," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

Another staffing shortage is causing reduced hours at a local business.

The Chick-fil-A on North Harrison Avenue in Cary said it will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and then be open from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

In a statement sent to ABC11, Harris Teeter representatives said the reason for the reduction was: "We believe closing our stores earlier will allow our valued associates to: take their earned days off; efficiently process ExpressLane orders; manage labor in this difficult employment environment; ensure excellent closings to better prepare for the following day; and make certain that our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop."

Recently, Publix stores around the Triangle have been announcing they will be closing early as well.

The United States spent nearly $6 billion treating unvaccinated people in hospitals over the last three months, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

From June to August, approximately 287,000 unvaccinated adults were hospitalized for COVID-19. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimated the cost of a preventable COVID-19 hospitalization was about $20,000.

UNC has bushed back its vaccine requirement deadline from Sept. 15 to Oct. 1. The university said it made that decision because it has seen an uptick in the number of faculty and staff attesting to being vaccinated.

Starting Oct. 1, unvaccinated faculty, staff and students will have to get tested once a week for COVID-19.

Active-duty soldiers in the US Army must be fully vaccinated by mid-December. Reserve and National Guard units will have until the end of June 2022 to be fully vaccinated.

Soldiers who refuse full vaccination could be subject to what the Army calls "career-ending reprisals."

The Carolina Hurricanes are setting an example for the community. The team announced that the entire team has now been fully vaccinated.