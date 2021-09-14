CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Cross Country

odaconline.com
 9 days ago

September 14, 2021 Csorba, a junior from Boydton, Va., blistered his way to the fastest season-opening time for a Lynchburg cross country since 2009 (Ricky Flynn) with a strong showing at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational. Csorba, who earned All-American honors in... Jr. September 14, 2021 Lagunas, a junior from...

odaconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
odaconline.com

ODAC Athletes of the Week | Cross Country

FOREST, Va. --- Several ODAC cross country teams competed over eight-kilometer (men) and six-kilometer (women) course at two events this weekend with some strong times ranking both well on school charts and as new personal-best efforts. University of Lynchburg duo Kelsey Lagunas and Frank Csorba earned this week's ODAC Runner of the Week honors.
SOCCER
odaconline.com

Titus Jones, Ferrum, Sr., Quarterback

Jones, a senior from Reidsville, N.C., put it all together in a strong passing and rushing performance to lead Ferrum to the program's second-ever victory over Christopher Newport, 26-19, in Newport News on Saturday night. Jones accounted for 254 yards of total offense and had a hand in all three Panthers touchdowns. He helped the Ferrum offense recover from an eight-play first quarter in which they fell behind the Captains, 7-0, with a 38-yard touchdown strike to Tmahdae Penn to tie the game 7-7 midway through the second quarter. After both teams traded field goals, Jones went to work with his feet in the third quarter, keeping the ball on a great option-fake and then out-pacing the CNU defense over 33-yards to paydirt for a 17-10 lead. Jones and Penn connected again to make it 23-23 Panthers early in the final frame as Penn pulled in a five-yard pass from Jones for their second scoring play. For the season, Jones is 31-of-46 (67.4%) passing for 421 yards and five touchdowns without an interception. He has run for 129 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
odaconline.com

Allison Shelly, Eastern Mennonite, Jr.

Shelly, a junior from Collinsville, Miss., put together a top-10 showing at the CNU XC Invitational hosted by Christopher Newport University. Shelly used a 6:45.45 per mile pace to finish the six-kilometer course at Lee Hall Mansion in eight position out of 59 competitors. She stopped the watches at 25:11.60, first among ODAC competitors in the event. Eastern Mennonite chimed in fourth in the team standings with 95 points.
SPORTS
odaconline.com

Sydney Heifner, Washington and Lee, So., Outside Hitter

Heifner, a sophomore from Nashville, Tenn., picks up her second weekly award of the season after helping Washington and Lee to a 3-1 week that included a 2-1 showing at the UMW Invitational hosted by Mary Washington. Heifner collected 57 kills at 3.80 per set with a .212 attack percentage to go along with 53 digs (3.53/set), seven aces, and eight total blocks. She opened with 13 kills, 14 digs, three aces, and three blocks in a 3-0 victory over Randolph to open ODAC play. She then helped the Generals start the UMW Invitational with a 3-0 win over Catholic with nine kills, 15 digs, three blocks, and an ace. In the first of two matches on Saturday, Heifner registered 15 kills with a .289 attack percentage in a 3-1 victory over Gettysburg. She added 15 digs, a block, and an ace to her line. She capped her week by tying a career-high with 20 kills in a 3-2 setback to the host Eagles. She posted nine digs, two aces, and a block. For the season, Heifner is second in the ODAC in total kills (154), kills per set (4.05), and total points earned (177.0). She is tied for third in points per set (4.7).
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
odaconline.com

Jackie Lerro, Lynchburg, Gr., Foward

Lerro, a graduate student from Royersford, Pa., was on the scoreboard early and often as she had a hand in all four goals as the nationally 19th-ranked Hornets took down #13 Ursinus College, 4-3 in overtime, in a clash of NFHCA Top-20 programs. Lerro provided service to Riley Winefordner for the game's opening goal. After UC went ahead 2-1, the three-time All-ODAC First Teamer and former ODAC Player of the Year pulled Lynchburg level with her first goal of the game in the 26th minute. The score remained tied until the final period when Lerro assisted Emily Dudley in the 49th minute for a 3-2 lead. Ursinus forced overtime with a tally in the 53rd minute, but Lerro came thru 6:13 into the extra frame as she beat a defender just outside the circle and tucked a shot inside the near post from five yards out to clinch the Hornets' win with her third career overtime goal. Lerro has nine points on two goals and five assists this season. She continues to improve her standing in the ODAC and Lynchburg record books with 201 career points on 81 goals and 39 assists.
ROYERSFORD, PA
odaconline.com

Olivia Owens, Randolph-Macon, So., Forward

Owens, a sophomore from Salisbury, Md., put together a seven-point week as Randolph-Macon rattled off a pair of shutouts to even their record at 3-3. Owens lit up the scoreboard early and often in not only scoring her first collegiate goal but collecting her inaugural hat trick in a 6-0 victory at Meredith College. She turned Kylie Martino's pass into an assist in the sixth minute and then posted the Yellow Jackets' third and fourth goals in the 18th and 22nd minutes, respectively. The first of those two tallies was assisted by Olivia Adams and Maddie Bauman with the latter recorded as an unassisted effort by Owens. She helped R-MC earn a win for a second successive outing with an assist in a 2-0 victory over Greensboro. She provided the service to Lora Bertram for the game's second goal. For the season, Owens has registered eight points on three goals and two assists.
SOCCER
odaconline.com

Dominic Gray, Randolph-Macon, So., Linebacker

Gray, a sophomore from Richmond, Va., helped lead the nationally 18th-ranked Yellow Jackets to a 31-13 win over Bridgewater in a clash of the last ODAC football champions on Saturday. Gray posted a game-best 11 tackles with six solo stops as R-MC limited BC to 231 yards of offense. That included 27 yards rushing on 24 carries for a 1.1 per-rush average. Randolph-Macon also shutout Bridgewater in the first and third quarters with Gray posting four tackles in the later frame. R-MC defensive players sacked the BC quarterback four times, helping limit the Eagles to 25:36 of possession time. For the season, Gray has made 22 stops with an ODAC-best 16 solo tackles. R-MC has allowed just 14.7 points per game through three contests. The Yellow Jackets lead the ODAC with an average of 35:56 of possession time per game.
RICHMOND, VA
odaconline.com

Drew Woodfolk, Washington and Lee, Sr.

Woodfolk, a senior from Kingwood, Texas, was the top ODAC finisher at the NCAA Division II/III Regional Preview hosted by Converse University on Saturday. Woodfolk used a 5:26.50 per mile pace to finish 38th overall out of 272 runners in the field and 12th among Division III competitors. He finished the eight-kilometer course at 27:03.3 at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg, S.C. Woodfolk's efforts helped Washington and Lee to 10th (264 points) in the team standings out of 26 total squads. The Generals ranked third among D-III teams.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Country#All American#Division Iii#Division I
odaconline.com

ODAC Football Report | Week 3

FOREST, Va. --- ODAC play kicked off in week three for six of the conference's schools with all squads in action on Saturday. Randolph-Macon improved to 3-0 with a win in its league opener, while Washington and Lee and Hampden-Sydney also posted ODAC victories. Ferrum was the lone team featuring in a non-conference game with the Panthers coming away with a road victory.
FOOTBALL
odaconline.com

Bickford Tabbed as Director of Men's and Women's Tennis at VWU

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. --- Antoaneta 'Toni' Bickford, Head Women's Tennis Coach at the College of William and Mary, has been named the new Director of Men's & Women's Tennis at Virginia Wesleyan University. Andrea Hoover-Erbig, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, announced the appointment on campus Thursday. She succeeds Marty Perry,...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy