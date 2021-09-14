Cross Country

Lerro, a graduate student from Royersford, Pa., was on the scoreboard early and often as she had a hand in all four goals as the nationally 19th-ranked Hornets took down #13 Ursinus College, 4-3 in overtime, in a clash of NFHCA Top-20 programs. Lerro provided service to Riley Winefordner for the game's opening goal. After UC went ahead 2-1, the three-time All-ODAC First Teamer and former ODAC Player of the Year pulled Lynchburg level with her first goal of the game in the 26th minute. The score remained tied until the final period when Lerro assisted Emily Dudley in the 49th minute for a 3-2 lead. Ursinus forced overtime with a tally in the 53rd minute, but Lerro came thru 6:13 into the extra frame as she beat a defender just outside the circle and tucked a shot inside the near post from five yards out to clinch the Hornets' win with her third career overtime goal. Lerro has nine points on two goals and five assists this season. She continues to improve her standing in the ODAC and Lynchburg record books with 201 career points on 81 goals and 39 assists.

ROYERSFORD, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO