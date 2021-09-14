Cross Country

Heifner, a sophomore from Nashville, Tenn., picks up her second weekly award of the season after helping Washington and Lee to a 3-1 week that included a 2-1 showing at the UMW Invitational hosted by Mary Washington. Heifner collected 57 kills at 3.80 per set with a .212 attack percentage to go along with 53 digs (3.53/set), seven aces, and eight total blocks. She opened with 13 kills, 14 digs, three aces, and three blocks in a 3-0 victory over Randolph to open ODAC play. She then helped the Generals start the UMW Invitational with a 3-0 win over Catholic with nine kills, 15 digs, three blocks, and an ace. In the first of two matches on Saturday, Heifner registered 15 kills with a .289 attack percentage in a 3-1 victory over Gettysburg. She added 15 digs, a block, and an ace to her line. She capped her week by tying a career-high with 20 kills in a 3-2 setback to the host Eagles. She posted nine digs, two aces, and a block. For the season, Heifner is second in the ODAC in total kills (154), kills per set (4.05), and total points earned (177.0). She is tied for third in points per set (4.7).
