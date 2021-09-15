Inside HS2’s ‘beating heart’

As the first anniversary of work on the U.K.’s 225-km London-Birmingham high-speed railroad (HS2) is reached, news of a major bentonite leak of more than 1,500 cu m at the project’s first tunnel has revived opposition to the project. The leak occurred as the first two of 16 panels forming the diaphragm wall were being excavated near an 80-m deep emergency and ventilation shaft about 35 km west of London. It is the first of five shafts on the 16-km Chiltern twin tunnels, being built by the Align joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics, VolkerFitzpatrick and Sir Robert McAlpine. A similar slurry loss followed at panel 9 that September. The leaks were stemmed by ground treatment, but not before a section of an aquifer was polluted. Align is one of four joint ventures handling the line’s main civil work, valued at around $17 billion. Align mobilized two tunnel-boring machines earlier this year, while the first of the remaining eight TBMs will set off “in the coming months,” says Mark Thurston, CEO of HS2 Ltd. Nearly a third of the line’s $56-billion target price, including land and real estate purchases, has been spent, and around $17.5 billion contracted.

