Product Placement for "Spies in Disguise"
Christmas 2019 the computer-animated spy film “Spies In Disguise” will hit theaters. Alongside super spy Lance Sterling (synchronized by Will Smith) the movie features another superstar: the RSQ e-tron, the first concept car ever for an animated film, created by Audi Design in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios. With a hologram speedometer, electric drive and fully automated driving technology, the two-seater concept car embodies the visionary design language of the brand and what Audi stands for: Progress.www.audi-mediacenter.com
Comments / 0