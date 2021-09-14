CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Product Placement for "Spies in Disguise"

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas 2019 the computer-animated spy film “Spies In Disguise” will hit theaters. Alongside super spy Lance Sterling (synchronized by Will Smith) the movie features another superstar: the RSQ e-tron, the first concept car ever for an animated film, created by Audi Design in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios. With a hologram speedometer, electric drive and fully automated driving technology, the two-seater concept car embodies the visionary design language of the brand and what Audi stands for: Progress.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Candyman’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The pandemic has made streaming more popular than ever, and while Covid restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime has made it more convenient to watch new movies from home. The platform offers “Candyman,” “Respect,” and a bunch of other movies that are currently in theaters. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, now’s the time to sign up...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney CEO: Talent Deals Undergoing “Reset” After Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

In light of the ongoing legal battle between Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Disney, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the standards for talent deals are undergoing a “reset,” and future agreements will need to take into account the changes to movie release windows accelerated by the pandemic. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Chapek did not explicitly mention Johansson or her lawsuit but referred to deals “cut three or four years ago” on films made during that time that got launched during the middle of the pandemic. “We’ve got a deal that’s conceived under a certain set of conditions that actually...
CELEBRITIES
Motor1.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Spied With Minimal Camo Showing Production Look

Prepare to say goodbye to the Benz SL and hello to the AMG SL as the next generation of Mercedes' iconic roadster has been developed by the go-faster division based in Affalterbach. An official reveal must be right around the corner seeing as how our spies have spotted a production-ready prototype near the Nürburgring with 99 percent of the camouflage gone.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spies In Disguise#Product Placement#Blue Sky Studios#Twentieth Century Fox#Spy Film#Rsq#Audi Design
Autoblog

Hyundai Ioniq 6 caught in spy photos looking ready for production

Quite literally right before the world shut down from the pandemic, Hyundai showed off one of its most stunning concept cars, the Prophecy. It was a low, sleek, almost Porsche-like sedan. And it wasn't long before Hyundai announced it would come to production as the Ioniq 6. Now we get our first glimpse of the production model with these spy photos of a heavily camouflaged prototype.
CARS
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: First Look at the Oscar Race

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., 11/19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, 11/12, trailer) A Hero (Amazon, TBD, TBD) The Power of the Dog (Netflix. 11/17, trailer) Dune (Warner...
MOVIES
Fox News

Test drive: The 2022 Kia Carnival is a minivan in disguise

Kia is hoping you’ll celebrate the launch of its new minivan, but not call it that. The 2022 Carnival replaces the Sedona in the lineup and Kia prefers to refer to it as multi-purpose vehicle so your kids aren’t mortified, I guess. Unfortunately for them, the fact is that it’s...
BUYING CARS
Roger Ebert

Wife of a Spy

There’s a great—or maybe just better—drama somewhere in the pre-WWII Japanese period drama “Wife of a Spy,” a low-simmering psychological thriller about Satoko Fukahara (Yu Aoi) and her mysterious husband Yusaku (Issey Takahashi). Most of that greatness is already present in writer/director Kiyoshi Kurosawa and co-writer Tadashi Nohara’s adaptation of Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s scenario. But their story isn’t as interesting as Satoko.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Telegraph

Would you buy a laptop from Jennifer Aniston? Inside Apple’s product placement machine

Ted Lasso, the sweetest guy on television, is trying to sell you stuff. In one episode of the eponymous comedy series about a feel-good football manager, Apple products feature 36 times. Ted talks on his iPhone, natters over FaceTime, sends emails with his MacBook Air. He doesn’t quite prostrate himself before an effigy of the late Steve Jobs but you get the idea.
ENTERTAINMENT
TrendHunter.com

Spy Film-Inspired Boxcars

To promote the forthcoming James Bond movie, Aston Martin has officially launched its own 'No Time To Die' campaign, revealing a life-sized replica of the original 1965 Corgi DB5 model. The convincing replica will be put on display for public viewing at The Coaling Jetty, Battersea Power Station until October 1st.
CARS
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Marsh Exits Disney TV After 33-Year Run

Gary Marsh is leaving his executive suite following a 33-year career with Disney. The former Disney Channel topper, who was promoted last year to president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, is stepping down from the post to launch a production company. Marsh, who extended his contract with Disney in 2020, is said to have expressed his desire to move on more than two years ago. Marsh opted to remain with Disney through its acquisition of Fox assets as well as the reorganization that followed. Marsh will remain at Disney through the end of 2021 and is working with Disney...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Max Unveils ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Euphoria’ First Look Footage During Emmys

HBO Max teased footage of the upcoming series “Peacemaker” as part of an image spot that aired during the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The series, set to premiere in January 2022, is based on the DC Comics character created by writer Joe Gill and artist Pat Boyette in 1966. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena in the titular role, reprising his character from “The Suicide Squad.” The series takes place after the events of the film and looks at the origin story of Peacemaker, a complicated hero who strives to achieve peace no matter what — even if it means killing people....
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Must-Have Gear for Documentary Filmmakers to Buy

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Critics and movie buffs alike have rightfully recognized documentaries as essential contributions to the art of film. The best documentaries can be every bit as riveting as narrative films, even if they cost a fraction of the budget. And representing your subjects honestly, while making a statement about the world at large, is what puts great documentary filmmakers in a class of their own. Documentary...
SHOPPING
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’: Dónal Finn To Play Mat Cauthon In Recasting On Amazon Series As Barney Harris Not Returning For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: A major character on Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s high-profile fantasy series The Wheel of Time, headlined by Rosamund Pike, is being recast for Season 2. Dónal Finn (The Witcher) has been tapped to portray Mat Cauthon, replacing Barney Harris, who played the role in Season 1, which is set to premiere November 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The reasons for the recasting are unclear. The expansive, world-building drama, adapted from Robert Jordan’s books, involves a lengthy, complex overseas shoot in the Czech Republic. Filming on Season 2 is underway. The Wheel of Time, which was renewed for Season 2...
TV SERIES
Variety

Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso Upped to President of Physical and Post Production, VFX and Animation

Stalwart Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has been promoted to president of physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production. The 15-year veteran will oversee those departments across all Marvel film and series efforts. She was promoted from executive vice president and continues to report to Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito. “Victoria has been an incredible partner and part of our team since the very first ‘Iron Man,’” said Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer Kevin Feige and D’Esposito in a joint statement “She is one of the most dynamic, candid and accessible executives in the industry and we’re thrilled...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy