Is Blue Bayou based on a true story? Legal context explained

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Blue Bayou, starring Alicia Vikander and Justin Chon, who also wrote and directed. SYNOPSIS: An official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, BLUE BAYOU is the moving and timely story of an uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life, Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter, Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of the past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.
Comments / 0