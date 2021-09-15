CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is Blue Bayou based on a true story? Legal context explained

By Bruno Cooke
thefocus.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Bayou, written and directed by actor-director-YouTuber Justin Chon, premiered at Cannes on 13 July. It is due for a 17 September theatrical release in the US, ahead of which potential audiences are wondering: Is Blue Bayou based on a true story, or is it entirely fictitious?. [Warning: spoilers ahead]

www.thefocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

Blue Bayou Review: An Urgent Immigrant Story Told With A Thoughtful, But Heavy Hand

It's a question that immediately puts Justin Chon's Antonio LeBlanc on edge, and which he avoids answering in his uneasy job interview in "Blue Bayou," Chon's third directorial effort. Antonio was born in Korea, but the only home he's ever known is the Louisiana backwaters. Adopted at three years old by white parents, Antonio spent his childhood jumping from foster home to foster home, until he built a family for himself with his loving, maybe all-too forgiving wife Kathy (a terrific Alicia Vikander) and her precocious daughter Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). With a new baby on the way and little cash coming in from his tattoo parlor job, Antonio is desperate for a lucky break. But that lucky break never comes.
MOVIES
SFStation.com

Sign Up for a Free Screening of Blue Bayou

An official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, Blue Bayou is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

A Profound Scene: Alicia Vikander on Blue Bayou

Alicia Vikander won an Oscar in 2015 for “The Danish Girl,” but speaks about how “Blue Bayou” came with a certain nervous on-set experience she hasn’t had since her English language debut in 2012's "Anna Karenina." In writer/director Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou,” Vikander sings the song that gives the film its name; casual, tempered, and with a complicated pain behind her stillness. All the while, Vikander's hands were shaking off-camera, a moment of an actor letting themselves be vulnerable for a story that demands exactly that.
MOVIES
Detroit News

Review: 'Blue Bayou' drowns important issue in emotional excess

The well-intentioned but emotionally overwrought "Blue Bayou" takes an underexplored issue — the deportation of immigrant adoptees — and lays the melodrama on so thick that it's suffocating to the senses. Justin Chon writes, directs and stars in this Louisiana-set drama as Antonio LeBlanc, an adopted Korean-American tattoo artist scraping...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Justin Chon
Person
Emory Cohen
punchdrunkcritics.com

DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of ‘Blue Bayou’

We’re happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Blue Bayou, starring Alicia Vikander and Justin Chon, who also wrote and directed. SYNOPSIS: An official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, BLUE BAYOU is the moving and timely story of an uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life, Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter, Jessie (Sydney Kowalske). Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of the past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is An Unfinished Life Based on a True Story?

‘An Unfinished Life’ is a 2005 drama film that explores the lives of a rancher and his estranged daughter-in-law, who unexpectedly shows up at his home and asks if she and her daughter can stay with him. Having parted ways after the death of his son in a car accident, the rancher and his daughter-in-law forge a path to reconciliation — a journey that is emotional and revealing.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Blue Bayou Review: Home is Where the Heart is

After two indie dramas set within Los Angeles’ Korean-American community, actor-director Justin Chon’s new film Blue Bayou focuses on an issue that’s currently affecting thousands of immigrants. That particular issue is an immigration “loophole” that, unfortunately, remains open to this day. It’s a loophole that states that immigrants adopted by American parents don’t necessarily mean that they are American citizens. This loophole has led to thousands of adopted immigrants being deported from the only home they’ve ever known.
MOVIES
Washington Post

‘Blue Bayou’s’ immigrant tale turns from naturalism to melodrama

In “Blue Bayou,” what begins as an affectingly unfussy immigrant story centering on a New Orleans tattoo artist — brought from South Korea to the United States for adoption as a child, but without proper paperwork, and now facing deportation in his 30s, after his citizenship status comes to light — is unable to sustain its nuanced, naturalistic tone. Writer, director and star Justin Chon (“Ms. Purple”) keeps adding layer upon layer of drama — make that melodrama — to the narrative, stuffing it with filigrees of backstory and unnecessary incidents until his film ultimately climaxes, and collapses, in an implosion of emotional excess.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Based On A True Story#Us Congress#Korean American#Ice#Screen Daily#Cca#The Us Congress#Arlc#Aca Faq#Swedish#Tortoise Media#Freddie Mercury
thecinemaholic.com

Is American Rust Based on a True Story?

Showtime’s ‘American Rust’ is a melancholy drama set in a town in the Rust Belt of Pennsylvania. Taking viewers deep into the town’s dreary existence, the show builds ample atmosphere before delving into a murky killing, for which a young boy is blamed. The town’s chief of police, who has a romantic connection to the boy’s mother and is in charge of the investigation, then faces a dilemma that forms the show’s central plot. The story is a nuanced, small-town tale set in a hyper-realistic backdrop that seems tragically authentic. So how much of ‘American Rust’ is actually based on a true story? Let’s find out.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

We're All Human: Justin Chon on Blue Bayou

“Blue Bayou” tells the harrowing story of an American we rarely see in film. Justin Chon’s Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean adoptee living in Louisiana, faces deportation to a country he doesn’t know after an altercation with a police officer. The possibility of being deported threatens to change the lives of his loved ones, like his wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and his daughter Jesse (Sydney Kowalske), whose biological father was one of the cops involved with Antonio’s incident. “Blue Bayou” follows Antonio as he faces his past and possible uncertain future with a court date looming, making choices that could help his family but also destroy their bond.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Ross Butler, Harry Shum Jr & More Attend 'Blue Bayou' Premiere

Ross Butler steps out for the premiere of the new movie Blue Bayou held at DGA Theater Complex on Tuesday (September 14) in Los Angeles. The 13-year-old Shazam: Fury of the Gods actor showed his support for the upcoming film, which hits theaters THIS Friday (September 17). Also in attendance...
MOVIES
Corbin Times Tribune

REEL REVIEWS: Love shines through struggle in ‘Blue Bayou’

Actor, writer and director Justin Chen portrays Korean American Antonio LeBlanc, who arrived in this country when he was three. Trying to make end’s meet as a tattoo artist in New Orleans, LeBlanc is desperate to have the money to care for his pregnant wife Kathy (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) and stepdaughter Jesse (Sidney Kowalske). But he must deal with Kathy’s ex, Ace (Mark O’Brien), a cop who wants custody of Jesse.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
CinemaBlend

Blue Bayou Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

One of the most hotly debated topics in the world right now is immigration policy in the United States, which is put at the forefront of Blue Bayou - a new, intensely grounded drama from writer and director Justin Chon. Chon also stars in the film as a man raised for most of his life by his adoptive family in Louisiana, but his Korean origins and criminal record threaten his chances of staying in America with his wife (played by Alicia Vikander) and two children. The two main leads likely sound familiar to you, but you may also recognize a few other Blue Bayou cast members and the following is breakdown of where you have probably spotted each of them before.
MOVIES
Ash Jurberg

The true story of the female Indiana Jones

I am willing to bet that whatever it was, it doesn't stack up to the feats of Idris Welsh. At sixteen, Idris was starting her journey to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. It took her five years to travel 380,000 miles across forty-three countries in a Model T Ford.
thecinemaholic.com

Is Cry Macho Based on a True Story?

‘Cry Macho’ is a neo-Western drama film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Clint Eastwood. The celebrated actor — who made a name for himself as the star of many hit Western films — returns to his roots and stars in the lead role as well. The movie tells the story of Mike Milo, a former rodeo star who is hired for the dangerous mission of retrieving his ex-boss’ son, Rafo, from Mexico.
MOVIES
Denton Record-Chronicle

Tender, moving ‘Blue Bayou’ among year’s best films

Now playing at the Cinemark 14 in Denton. With Blue Bayou, Korean-American actor and filmmaker Justin Chon crafts a beautiful and emotionally raw story of human connection, imperfection and redemption. Scooped up by Focus Features out of the 2020 Cannes virtual market, Chon’s latest film is easily one of the...
DENTON, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hollywood Remixed’: Jose Antonio Vargas and ‘Blue Bayou’ Director/Star Justin Chon Tell Stories About Undocumented Immigrants

The “Documenting the Undocumented” episode of Hollywood Remixed, The Hollywood Reporter‘s topical inclusion-themed podcast explores narratives about undocumented immigrants with two special guests. Pulitzer-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas is, for many, the public face and also voice for undocumented immigrants in this country. The former Washington Post reporter learned the truth about his status as a teenager, then went public about it 14 years later. Since telling his own story in that 2011 New York Times Magazine essay, Vargas has now gone on to advocate for other immigrants through shaping the storytelling about them. “In this country, you cannot change the politics...
IMMIGRATION
digitalspy.com

The true story behind Netflix thriller The Stronghold, explained

The Stronghold spoilers follow. Fresh from its premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, The Stronghold (Bac Nord) has arrived on Netflix if you're in the mood for some tense French cops vs gangs action. The movie centres on three detectives in Marseille's anti-crime unit (known as BAC Nord) who,...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy