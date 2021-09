The U.S. Department of Justice is prioritizing a commitment to the Constitution which gives the right to an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court made the wrong decision in refusing to block the Texas abortion law, as Justice Stephen Breyer and many other legal experts have said. In opposition, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland contends that the law is unconstitutional, and the Department of Justice is now pursuing appropriate action in bringing a lawsuit against the state of Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO