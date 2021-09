Here are some very basic terms that will be helpful to keep in mind as you use the Forum or read this guide:. Topic: The collection of messages grouped together in a meaningful conversation, with a title, listed in a category, beginning with an Original Post, and including all replies in chronological order. Elsewhere this might be called a ‘thread’ but the Forum uses ‘topic’ since thread is used for linked elements that can go off in many different directions (and be confused with programming terms).

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO