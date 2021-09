Week one of the 2021 NFL season was everything I hoped it would be — close games, plenty of upsets, pure craziness and fantasy football performances coming out of nowhere. We’ll start with the season opener as Tampa Bay hosted Dallas. It was an offensive explosion of sorts and a quarterback duel between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady. Dallas took the lead with a field goal with 1:24 left in the game, which you’ve figured out by now is plenty of time for Brady and company to make things happen. The 44-year-old QB — whose playing career is now old enough to legally drink — of course led the Bucs down the field and Ryan Succop hit a game-winning 36-yard field goal with two seconds on the clock.

