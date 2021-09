Coal City High School student council has announced its starting a new Homecoming tradition, a parade. The first Homecoming parade will be held Friday, Oct. 8 stepping off at 2:30 p.m. from the intersection of North Broadway and McArdle Road [North Street] the parade will then make its way south on Broadway to Center Street. The Marching Coaler and Marching Warrior bands will participate as will various clubs, organizations and athletic teams from the high school. For its inaugural year participation in the parade will be limited to school groups with the hope of expanding participation in the future. However, the student council and high school administration is asking the community with homes and businesses along the parade route to show their support with decorations to boost the spirit of the day. In order for students to participate and families to view the parade schools will dismiss early. Additional details on the 2021 Homecoming Parade will appear in the Sept. 15 edition of The Courant.

COAL CITY, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO