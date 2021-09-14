Audi RS 3 Sedan

The new Subaru WRX sedan is a big deal. This is very likely the last WRX of its kind before hybridization enters the equation. But those are concerns for another day because the 2022 WRX is a mix of very familiar ingredients. It has a more powerful Boxer engine, Subaru's renowned all-wheel-drive system, and the continued availability of a six-speed manual gearbox. It promises more refinement, too, being built upon the Subaru Global Platform that promises improved dynamics and a quieter ride. Can the fifth generation of this rally-bred legend live up to the hype? Initial impressions are that it very much does.

