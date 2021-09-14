CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Audi RS 3 Sedan

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudi RS 3 Sedan: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.7 – 8.2 (27.0 – 28.7 US mpg);Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 198 – 188 (318.7 – 302.6 g/mi) The new Audi RS 3 offers driving dynamics on the highest level and optimum values in its segment. With a 400-hp five-cylinder engine that generates 500 Nm of torque, the car ensures quick acceleration and highly emotional sound. This is the first Audi ever to include the RS torque splitter, which variably distributes the torque between the rear wheels. In terms of looks, the RS 3 demonstrates its sporty genes with a widened body, the RS sport exhaust system and cockpit displays resembling those used in motorsport.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi A5 Family

The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 169–167) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4–6,3; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 168–167) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi RS Q3 concept (2012)

The blue painted Audi RS Q3 concept is a vehicle based on the theme of thrilling dynamic performance. Its engine, a 2.5 TFSI with 265 kW (360 hp) of power, and its body – lowered about 25 mm (0.98 inches) and widened with sharp visual details – explore the potential of the Q3 model series in a new way.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI

Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI 251 kW: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7,0 – 7,1; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 185 - 186. Topping the line is the SQ5 Sportback TDI. Its three-liter TDI offers concentrated power of 251 kW (341 PS) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque. Audi...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi A4 Avant g-tron

Audi A4 Avant 40 g-tron: Combined CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 4.1–3.9; Combined CO2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 113–105 (181.9–169.9 g/mi) Audi natural gas models combine ecology and economy: The Audi A4 Avant g-tron and A5 Sportback g-tron feature a new, sporty design and a state-of-the-art touch operating concept. Engine...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedan#Co2 Emissions#G Mi#Rs
CarBuzz.com

2022 Subaru WRX Sedan

The new Subaru WRX sedan is a big deal. This is very likely the last WRX of its kind before hybridization enters the equation. But those are concerns for another day because the 2022 WRX is a mix of very familiar ingredients. It has a more powerful Boxer engine, Subaru's renowned all-wheel-drive system, and the continued availability of a six-speed manual gearbox. It promises more refinement, too, being built upon the Subaru Global Platform that promises improved dynamics and a quieter ride. Can the fifth generation of this rally-bred legend live up to the hype? Initial impressions are that it very much does.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi prologue allroad (2015)

High-end technology and unrestricted everyday practicality, plus alluring elegance: The Audi prologue allroad is making its world premiere at Auto Shanghai. In any terrain, in any situation: the five-door model with the raised body provides a new emphasis in the Audi prologue show car family. Its operating concept enables digital interaction between driver and passengers; the plug-in hybrid drive impresses with 540 kW (734 hp), yet low consumption.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S5 Coupé TDI

The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 169–167) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.4–6.3; combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 168–167) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Street-Spotted: Audi 90 Quattro

It's not uncommon to see a Mercedes, Volvo, or BMW sedan from the 1980s on the road today, but finding an Audi may take some time, and possibly a trip to Portland or Seattle. The Ingolstadt-based automaker may have had a modest hit on its hands with the 4000 sedan in the early 1980s, but a lot of things just were not in its favor by the end of the decade.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Q7 V12 TDI (2006)

An output of 368 kW/500 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque – Audi is unveiling an engine which sets new standards in the diesel sector. The majestic V12 TDI power unit with its capacity of six litres endows the high-performance Audi Q7 SUV with sports car credentials. It is the harbinger of a wide-scale model initiative, as Audi seeks to make major inroads into the US market with its diesel models – courtesy of a new emission control technology which cuts emissions drastically.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TTS Roadster

Audi TT RS Roadster: Combined fuel consumption l/100 km: 8.1 – 8.0; combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 183 – 182 Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used. Shortly following the new TT, Audi will...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Q7 hybrid (2005)

An engineering first in Frankfurt where Audi is premiering its first hybrid vehicle powered by an FSI direct-injection petrol engine. The Audi Q7 hybrid concept study is equipped with a 4.2-litre FSI V8 drive unit developing 257 kW (350 bhp) and 440 Newton metres of torque. An electric motor that has also been integrated into the driveline adds up to an extra 200 Nm of torque. The study is making its debut at the 2005 International Motor Show in Frankfurt.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Aicon (2017)

With the four-door design vision Audi Aicon, the brand with the four rings is presenting a autonomous Audi of the future – with no steering wheel or pedals. As a design concept, the four-door 2+2 boldly leaps ahead to show the exterior and interior design of the next decades. The technology demonstrator combines innovations relating to the drivetrain, suspension, digitalization and sustainability in a visionary manner. The Aicon, too, is designed for purely electric operation and should be able to cover distances between 700 and 800 kilometers (435.0 - 497.1 mi) on a single charge.
HOME & GARDEN
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi S5 Cabriolet TFSI

Audi S5 Cabriolet: Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.0 – 7.9 (29.4 – 29.8 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181 – 179 (291.3 – 288.1 g/mi) The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1(37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 162–160 (260.7–257.5 g/mi)) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6,1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 161–160 (259.1–257.5 g/mi)) provide for potent pulling power.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi SQ8 TFSI

Audi is presenting the SQ7 and the SQ8 with new TFSI engines. The brand is thus responding to the worldwide trend toward sporty gasoline engines in the high-performance SUV segment. In terms of their suspension, the Audi SQ7 TFSI and the Audi SQ8 TFSI offer many high-tech components, and new connectivity and assist functions round off the technology package. The large S models will be launched on the European markets successively, starting in the fall of 2020.
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi Avantissimo (2001)

Avantissimo: the name itself expresses the superlative element in this design study, which is a clear display of dynamism and luxury in a unique form. It has been given to a design study which, like the Avant concept itself, opens up a new dimension. Avant is the name for beautiful estate cars that reach equally high standards of dynamism and high-tech engineering. For more than ten years now, Audi has pursued a new path with its Avant models – one that adds an emotive element to pure logic.
CARS
wardsauto.com

BMW 330e Sedan Stands Out Among PHEVs

The 2021 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems are being revealed in random, non-alphabetical order one per day until September 24. This is the seventh winner profile. Our appreciation of Bavarian engines has been well documented. BMW’s sterling, sublime inline 6-cyl. engines – in various states of tune and...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi crosslane coupé (2012)

Audi provides a glimpse of the future shape of design, along with automotive and drive concepts, through its Audi crosslane coupé concept car. This vehicle is an entirely new fusion of technology, engineering and design, and provides pointers to the design language of Audi’s future Q models. Audi provides a...
CARS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi TT clubsport turbo (2015)

Wide add-on parts, a powerful rear wing and a power output of 441 kW (600 hp) – the Audi TT clubsport turbo impresses with its power and design. From May 13 to 16, Audi will be showing its technology concept car on the Wörthersee Tour in the Austrian town of Reifnitz. The inspiration for the show car came from the successful Audi 90 IMSA GTO of the late 1980s. A new technology is making its debut under the hood. The car’s electric biturbo adds even more dynamism to the driving experience with its spontaneous response.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy