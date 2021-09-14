CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

JANET C. (SMITH) PIPILO

timessentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Pipilo; loving mother of Joseph G. Pipilo and James J. (Lisa) Pipilo; cherished grandma of Gregory (Cayla) Pipilo, Joseph Pipilo and Katherine Pipilo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Janet was a manager with Bell Atlantic and a secretary at St. Mary of the Mount Grade School. Janet and her late husband, Joe, were very active at all of St. Mary of the Mount Church activities. Family and friends welcome Friday, 3-8 pm at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. A Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Burial to follow in St. John Vianney Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.

obituaries.timessentinel.com

The Blade

David C. Mariasy (1956-2021)

David C. Mariasy, a musician, composer, and recording-studio owner who helped artists capture their sound while developing a specialty in audio forensics, died Monday in Hospice of Northwest Detroit, South Detroit Avenue. He was 65. He had been in ill health for several months and developed multiple organ failure, said...
TOLEDO, OH
timessentinel.com

JEFF MARMARELLA

It's two years since your sweet smile we can no longer see and hugs we can no longer give, but we have so many memories that remind us of the reasons we love and miss you so very much. ~Mom, Dad, Crystal, Jason, and Scott.
OBITUARIES
timessentinel.com

VALENTIN D. VASSILEV

Age 56, born in Bulgaria, residing in Shaler Twp., passed away after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Violeta Vassilev; loving father of Lina (Josh) Latini and George Vassilev; dear son of Tzana and the late Dimiter Vassilev; brother of Mariana (Rumen) Pavlov. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family.
OBITUARIES
q95fm.net

Sharon Lynn (Smith) Martin

Sharon Lynn Martin, age 72, of Dema, KY wife of Madison Martin, died Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Hazard, KY in the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center, Hazard, KY. Funeral service for Sharon Lynn Martin will be conducted Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1p.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, with Ted Shannon officiating. Burial will follow in the Whitt Martin Cemetery, Dema, ;00 p.m.KY with the Hall Funeral Home Caring for those arrangements. Visitation is after 6 PM Tuesday, September 21 in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel.
HAZARD, KY

