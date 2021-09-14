JANET C. (SMITH) PIPILO

Age 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Pipilo; loving mother of Joseph G. Pipilo and James J. (Lisa) Pipilo; cherished grandma of Gregory (Cayla) Pipilo, Joseph Pipilo and Katherine Pipilo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Janet was a manager with Bell Atlantic and a secretary at St. Mary of the Mount Grade School. Janet and her late husband, Joe, were very active at all of St. Mary of the Mount Church activities. Family and friends welcome Friday, 3-8 pm at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. A Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am in Our Lady of Grace Church, St. Michael the Archangel Parish. Burial to follow in St. John Vianney Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com.