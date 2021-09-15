Charlotte beats Benavides, loses to Falls City

Led by seniors Mia Campos and Marina Campos, Charlotte swept Benavides Aug. 7 (25-21, 25-6, 25-11) in their first district match. The win snapped a losing streak for the Trojanettes as they look to turn the corner as the season progresses. Prior to the match, Charlotte hadn’t played with their full roster throughout the early portion of the season. Mia Campos finished with a team-high 19 kills in the victory. Marina Campos also contributed with 14 assists, five kills and three aces. Junior Ariel Ramon had a team-high in assists with 35.