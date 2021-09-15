Three Auto Stocks To Watch Out For

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) stock has rallied off its lows to the upper end of its trading channel. The maker of hybrid EVs is the fastest grower among the big three Chinese EV makers. EV stocks have had a boom, bust and recovery cycle all inside of one-year as the electrification trend combined with the decarbonization movement and ESG thematic investing led to a perfect storm situation, despite lack of profits. Stocks got ahead of themselves on speculation, then reality set in. Now, the real contenders are rising again. Li Auto is a true contender, not a pretender. As the pandemic is put in the rear view mirror and more commuters take to the road, Li Auto should be a benefactor of the automotive recovery tailwinds. While the Chinese government has been cracking down on rideshare, internet, ecommerce, and social media companies, they have left the EV makers alone since they are literally partnered with them. Prudent investors looking for safety in the Chinese government crackdown tempered with growth of EV penetration and adoption can look for pullbacks in shares of Li Auto.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO