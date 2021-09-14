Best NFL Highlights, Facts, & Takeaways From Ravens-Raiders MNF Week 1
With fans being welcomed at an NFL stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the first time, there was plenty of hype surrounding this Monday Night Football game before it even kicked off. What followed was an all-time classic that featured multiple lead changes and turnovers in the clutch with a memorable finish in overtime that resulted in the Raiders being 1-0 and the Ravens starting the season 0-1 despite Lamar Jackson’s impressive performance.prosportsoutlook.com
Comments / 0