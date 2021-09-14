CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Assistance Systems

audi-mediacenter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Audi models come standard with assistance systems that enhance both comfort and safety. Take the preventive system Audi pre sense city in the Audi Q7, for example: A front-facing camera recognizes a potential collision. The system warns the driver and initiates emergency braking, if necessary. Our cars are becoming smarter and smarter, and thus also safer and safer. The long-term objective of this development is a vehicle that avoids accidents. But assistance systems can do even more.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
ELECTRONICS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Digital Trends

This solar generator is so cheap today everyone should buy one

If the past two sultry summers taught us one thing, it’s that we never want to be without power — for air conditioning, other appliances, and devices — especially when we need it most. That in itself is a great reason to browse these generator deals. And right now at Amazon, you can score $150 off this Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Outdoor Solar Generator. It’s down to only $500, and then there’s a coupon to get an extra $50 off its original price of $600. Never be without power again with this amazing deal.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
EatThis

20% of People Never Clean This Item in Their Kitchen, Data Says

Even for the biggest neat freaks, cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. That's especially true when it comes to your kitchen, where years' worth of built-up grease and grime make cleaning a particularly arduous endeavor. In fact, a recent survey found that a whopping 20% of people polled had never cleaned this one thing in their kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Digital Trends

This top-rated emergency solar generator is only $245 today

Right now, you can buy a Progeny 300W Portable Power Station for just $245 at Amazon, saving you $25 on the usual price. That makes now an ideal time to think about how your camping trip can be improved by a better power station and how you can protect your home from power outages for less. As always though, stock is sure to be limited with these deals so you may want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out on this great offer.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Medtronic showcases Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system at

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary ofThe center was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan Dr. BK Rao, Chairman NABH, Chairman ASSOCHAM National Health Committee and Former Chairman - Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. Committed to delivering solutions that help surgeons and operating room staff achieve procedural and clinical proficiency, the SREC will focus on standardized training for surgeries with the Hugotrade;RAS system. The SREC is the company's first in Asia Pacific and one of ten world-class facilities around the globe today where clinicians can experience and train on the Hugotrade;RAS system.
BUSINESS
audi-mediacenter.com

Audi opens a brand exhibition at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum

“Experience Progress”: this is the title of the second brand exhibition by Audi at DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum on Unter den Linden in Berlin. Until 17 January 2022 visitors and everyone who is interested can experience the brand with the four rings in the German capital. The exhibition includes more...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you’ll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Eight Sleep Deploys Smart Technology in Mattresses to Improve Sleep Quality

Smart technology has become pervasive in everything from refrigerators to entire homes, and Eight Sleep is looking to use it to optimize the bed. Alexandra Zatarain, the co-founder of the sleep products company, joined Cheddar to talk about its goal of providing solutions for people who may be struggling with healthy sleep habits. Zatarain noted that being a tech company first distinguishes Eight Sleep from its competition in the mattress space. She also spoke to her pride in being a Latina business owner amid ongoing coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month.
ELECTRONICS
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
The Guardian

HR Assistant

Part-Time (3 days per week; Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays) Circa £15,000 per annum (pro-rata of £25,000 per annum) The Fashion Retail Academy (Ofsted Outstanding) is a unique, industry led academy. Founded by retail giants, we offer a range of exclusive Fashion courses with unparalleled industry involvement to ensure our students gain the skills and contacts needed to successfully progress to employment.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy