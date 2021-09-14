Assistance Systems
Many Audi models come standard with assistance systems that enhance both comfort and safety. Take the preventive system Audi pre sense city in the Audi Q7, for example: A front-facing camera recognizes a potential collision. The system warns the driver and initiates emergency braking, if necessary. Our cars are becoming smarter and smarter, and thus also safer and safer. The long-term objective of this development is a vehicle that avoids accidents. But assistance systems can do even more.www.audi-mediacenter.com
