Ingolstadt (Headquarters)
Audi has been building cars at the Ingolstadt site for more than 70 years. This is where AUDI AG has its headquarters and where 44,458 employees (as of December 31, 2019) work to achieve “Vorsprung durch Technik.” From initial idea to finished automobile, the entire production process for the Audi Q2, Audi A3, Audi A4, and Audi A5 models along with their derivatives takes place at the Ingolstadt plant. The Audi Ingolstadt site continues to develop into a networked digital factory. Modern production systems and high-tech solutions enable highly efficient, sustainable manufacturing. Step by step, the plant is getting ready for electric mobility, with measures to increase flexibility laying the foundation for the models of the future.www.audi-mediacenter.com
Comments / 0