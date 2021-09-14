JANET L. (FARKAS) HOLZWORTH

Janet Lee Holzworth, age 60 of Whitehall, formerly of Castle Shannon, passed away on September 14, 2021. Janet is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Bruce W. Holzworth; loving children, Adam Holzworth, Andrew (Jennifer) Holzworth, and Amanda Holzworth; grandmother to Brooke and Kristen; sister to Jack (Patty) Farkas, David (Kathy) Farkas, and Donna (Bob) Weiland. She was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Bernadine Farkas. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406 or https://www.theaftd.org. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.